Skills Challenge

Your skills can win you a trip to the 2021 MLS All-Star Game

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Think you have legendary skills? Want to win a trip to the MLS All-Star Game in Los Angeles? Here’s now.

Record your best attempt at a crossbar or shooting challenge skill from anywhere and then upload said skills to Instagram, TikTok or Twitter, tagging @MLS and using the hashtags #SkillsAnywhere #Contest.

From there, sit back and wait to see if F2 will pick your submission as one of two — one per skill — to win an all-expenses paid trip to the MLS All-Star Game.

It’s that simple. Do you have what it takes? Prove it. Need more info? Check out the video featuring F2 below and see the full contest rules here.

Skills Challenge MLS All-Star Game

