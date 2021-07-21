Your skills can win you a trip to the 2021 MLS All-Star Game

Think you have legendary skills? Want to win a trip to the MLS All-Star Game in Los Angeles? Here’s now.

Record your best attempt at a crossbar or shooting challenge skill from anywhere and then upload said skills to Instagram, TikTok or Twitter, tagging @MLS and using the hashtags #SkillsAnywhere #Contest.

From there, sit back and wait to see if F2 will pick your submission as one of two — one per skill — to win an all-expenses paid trip to the MLS All-Star Game.