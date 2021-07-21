NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

ELIGIBILITY: The Skills Anywhere Fan Challenge (“Contest”) is open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia, and Canada (excluding Quebec) (the “Territory”) who are at least eighteen (18) years of age and the legal age of majority in the jurisdiction in which they reside at the time of entry. Employees, officers, and directors (including immediate family members (spouse, parent, child and sibling and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and members of the same household, whether or not related) of Major League Soccer, L.L.C. (“MLS” or “Sponsor”), and Soccer United Marketing, LLC (“SUM” and collectively with MLS, the “MLS Entities”) and each of their respective parents, affiliated companies, subsidiaries, licensees, distributors, dealers, retailers, printers and advertising and promotion agencies, and any and all other companies associated with the Contest are not eligible to participate or win a prize. The Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial, state and local laws, rules and regulations. Void outside Territory, in Quebec and where prohibited or restricted by law, rule or regulation.

HOW TO ENTER: The Contest begins at 10:00 a.m. eastern standard time (“EST”) on July 21, 2021 and ends at 11:59 p.m. EST on August 15, 2021 (“Entry Period”). During the Entry Period, there are three (3) ways to enter. No other method(s) of entry will be accepted. There is no limit to the number of entries. The Clock of the Sponsor will be the official time keeper for this Contest. All information and files submitted in the format specified will become property of Sponsor and used as provided in the MLS Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, each of which can be found by visiting http://www.mlssoccer.com/terms-service and http://www.mlssoccer.com/privacy-policy (both of which are incorporated herein by reference).

1. Twitter: To enter the Contest through Twitter, you must (a) be a registered user of Twitter and (b) follow @MLS. If you are not a registered user of Twitter, you may sign-up for free by visiting www.twitter.com or downloading the Twitter application on your mobile device and following the enrollment instructions. By submitting your information and creating a Twitter account, you agree to the Twitter Terms of Use and Privacy Notice. If you do not agree to such Terms of Use and Privacy Notice, you cannot create a Twitter account, or participate in this Contest. Additionally, to enter via Twitter, your account must be set to public. If you don’t already follow @MLS on Twitter, visit twitter.com/mls and click on the icon to follow @MLS. During the Entry Period, upload to your Twitter account an original video of you demonstrating your best attempt to complete the “Shooting Challenge” or “Crossbar Challenge” as featured in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge. The applicable post must include the following hashtags: #Contest and #SkillsAnywhere. By submitting your completed entry via Twitter as directed, you will receive one (1) entry in the Contest. If you make or receive tweets on your mobile phone, standard data fees may apply. See your wireless provider for pricing plan details. In order to participate in the Contest without receiving tweets on your mobile phone, be sure to deactivate your mobile phone from your Twitter account.

2. Instagram: To enter the Contest through Instagram you must be a registered user of Instagram. If you are not a registered user of Instagram, you may sign-up for free by visiting www.instagram.com or downloading the Instagram application on your mobile device and following the enrollment instructions. By submitting your information and creating an Instagram account, you agree to the Instagram Terms of Use and Privacy Notice. If you do not agree to such Terms of Use and Privacy Notice, you cannot create a Instagram account, or participate in this Contest. Additionally, to enter via Instagram, your account must be set to public. During the Entry Period, upload to your Instagram account an original video of you demonstrating your best attempt to complete the “Shooting Challenge” or “Crossbar Challenge” as featured in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge. The applicable post must tag @MLS and include the following hashtags: #Contest and #SkillsAnywhere. If you choose to enter via Instagram using your mobile phone, standard data fees may apply. See your wireless provider for pricing plan details. By submitting your completed entry as directed, you will receive one (1) entry in the Contest.

3. TikTok: To enter the Contest through TikTok you must be a registered user of Instagram. If you are not a registered user of Instagram, you may sign-up for free by visiting www.tiktok.com or downloading the TikTok application on your mobile device and following the enrollment instructions. By submitting your information and creating an TikTok account, you agree to the TikTok Terms of Use and Privacy Notice. If you do not agree to such Terms of Use and Privacy Notice, you cannot create a TikTok account, or participate in this Contest. Additionally, to enter via TikTok, your account must be set to public. During the Entry Period, upload to your TikTok account an original video of you demonstrating your best attempt to complete the “Shooting Challenge” or “Crossbar Challenge” as featured in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge. The applicable post must tag @MLS and include the following hashtags: #Contest and #SkillsAnywhere. If you choose to enter via TikTok using your mobile phone, standard data fees may apply. See your wireless provider for pricing plan details. By submitting your completed entry as directed, you will receive one (1) entry in the Contest.

Proof of submission is not considered proof of delivery to or receipt of such entry. Furthermore, Sponsor shall have no liability for any entry that is lost, intercepted or not received by the Sponsor.

This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok. You are providing your information to Sponsor and not to Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok.

Each entry must meet the following “Entry Requirements” (any Entry that, in Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion, violates the following criteria will be disqualified):

Entry must be posted to a non-private social media account;

Entrant must be the rightful owner of the Entry included with the entry or must have the rights, title and interest necessary to utilize the Entry for the Contest in compliance with these Official Rules;

Entrant must be the rightful owner of the e-mail address associated with the entry and Entry;

Entry must NOT contain any material that infringes or violates any right of a third party including copyright, patent, trademark, trade secret or other proprietary rights, other than those relating to the MLS Entities. For example, Entry should NOT contain reference to sports team logos, celebrities, names or logos of businesses, music or lyrics, or clips from television shows or movies, other than those related to the MLS Entities;

Entry must NOT include third parties/people, who have not expressly authorized in writing the entrant to feature their name, image, likeness or voice in the Entry or otherwise use such name, image, likeness or voice in accordance with these Official Rules (if applicable, any selected winner may be required to verify such authorization in the form of a release);

Entry must NOT contain subject matter which is, or could be considered, in the sole discretion of the Contest Entities, obscene, pornographic, violent (e.g., relating to murder, the sales of weapons, cruelty, abuse, etc.), defamatory, libelous, discriminatory (based on race, sex, religion, natural origin, physical disability, sexual orientation or age), illegal (e.g., illegal gambling, underage drinking, substance abuse, computer hacking, etc.), offensive, threatening, profane, hateful, degrading, harassing, or otherwise unlawful, tortious or objectionable;

Entry must NOT contain any content that promotes any particular political agenda or message;

Entry must NOT contain any personal identification, such as personal names or e-mail addresses;

Entry must NOT communicate messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or goodwill to which Sponsor wishes to associate;

Entry must NOT violate any law, rules, or regulation;

Entry must NOT contain or reference any names, products or services of any company or entity, or promotes any brand, product or service of any company or entity, excepting those of Sponsor;

Entry must NOT contain materials embodying the names, likenesses, voices, or other indicia identifying any person, including, without limitation, celebrities and/or other public or private figures, living or dead, without permission;

Entry must NOT contain look-alikes of celebrities or other public or private figures, living or dead;

Entry must NOT communicate messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or good will to which we wish to associate or otherwise contains content which Sponsor in its sole discretion decide is inappropriate or objectionable;

Entry must NOT contain any content that is protected by copyright (without the express prior written consent of the owner of such right), including any music that is not entirely original to and owned by the entrant or include any recognizable locations or include names and/or descriptions of any copyrighted media production, including, without limitation, films, books, television programming, etc., or identifying descriptions of any media property; and

Entry must NOT contain any derogatory references to any of the MLS Entities.

Note: Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any entry in the Contest if Sponsor views the Entry as potentially infringing or otherwise a violation or potential violation of a third party’s rights or if it deems the Entry to be lacking in taste, quality, or to be otherwise objectionable. Sponsor reserves the right to waive the Entry Requirements in its reasonable discretion.

Entrants understand that they are posting their Entry at their sole risk. Sponsor is not responsible for any claims arising from the Entries, specifically including, but not limited to, claims for intellectual property infringement and privacy rights violations, as well as violations of the respective social media platform’s terms and conditions.

JUDGING: A panel of judges will judge all eligible entries received. Eligible entries will be judged on the following basis: creativity and difficulty of skill, accuracy of skills exhibited in the entry, On or about August 18, 2021, the entrant who submitted the entry exhibiting the “Shooting Challenge” with the highest score based on the criteria stated above and the entrant who submitted the entry exhibiting the “Crossbar Challenge” with the highest score based on the criteria stated above, each as determined by the judges in their sole discretion, will be the winners of the Contest (each a “Winner” and collectively, the “Winners”), subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with the terms of these Official Rules. In the event of a tie, an additional, tie-breaking judging will determine the Winner from among the tied entries using the judging criteria outlined herein. Sponsor reserves the right to not award the prize if, in its sole discretion, it does not receive a sufficient number of eligible and qualified entries. The decisions of Sponsor are final and binding on all matters relating to this Contest.

REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES: By entering the Contest, each entrant agrees that his or her submission is an original work of authorship and he or she owns all right, title and interest in the entry as of the date of submission. If the entry contains any material or elements that are not owned by the entrant and/or which are subject to the rights of third parties, the entrant is responsible for obtaining and agrees that he or she has obtained, prior to submission of the entry, any and all releases and consents necessary to permit the use and exhibition of the entry by Sponsor and the MLS Entities in the manner set forth in these Official Rules, including, without limitation, name and likeness permissions from any person who appears in or is identifiable in the entry. If any identifiable person appearing in the entry is under the age of majority in his or her state or territory of residence, the parent or legal guardian of such person is required to provide permission. Sponsor reserves the right to require proof of these permissions in a form acceptable to Sponsor from any entrant at any time.

Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entry it deems to be inappropriate, not in keeping with Sponsor’s image or that is otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules, in its sole discretion, including but not limited to any entry that: (i) defames or invades the publicity rights or privacy of any person, living or deceased, or otherwise infringes upon any person’s personal or property rights or any other third party rights; (ii) promotes alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons (or the use of any of the foregoing); promotes any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous; promotes any particular political agenda or message; (iii) is sexually explicit, lewd, or suggestive; unnecessarily violent or derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group; profane or pornographic; contains nudity; (iv) is obscene or offensive; endorses any form of hate or hate group; (v) appears to duplicate any other submitted entries; (vi) contains trademarks, logos, or trade dress (such as costumes, distinctive packaging or building exteriors/interiors) owned by others, without permission; contains any personal identification, such as license plate numbers, personal names, email addresses or street addresses; (vii) contains copyrighted materials owned by others (including photographs, sculptures, paintings and other works of art or images published on or in websites, television, movies or other media), without permission; (viii) excepting those of Sponsor, contains or references any names, products or services of any company or entity, or promotes any brand, product or service of any company or entity; (ix) contains materials embodying the names, likenesses, voices, or other indicia identifying any person, including, without limitation, celebrities and/or other public or private figures, living or dead, without permission; (x) contains look-alikes of celebrities or other public or private figures, living or dead; (xi) communicates messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or good will to which we wish to associate or otherwise contains content which Sponsor in its sole discretion decide is inappropriate or objectionable; and/or; (xii) violates any law, rule or regulation.

PUBLICATION AND ASSIGNMENT OF RIGHTS TO SUBMISSIONS: By entering the Contest, entrants agree to assign all right, title, and interest, including copyright rights, in the entry to Sponsor and grant permission for Sponsor, the MLS Entities and their respective designees to publish or publicize all or part of their entry, including but not limited to entrant’s name, likeness and video entry, in whole or in part, for advertising, promotional and trade or other purposes in conjunction with this and similar promotions in any and all media now known or hereafter developed, worldwide in perpetuity, without notice or permission and without further compensation, except where prohibited by law.

PRIZE(S): Two (2) Prizes are available (one (1) for the “Shooting Challenge” winner and one (1) for the the “Crossbar Challenge” winner). Each Winner will receive a four (4) day/three (3) night trip for the Winner and one (1) guest to Los Angeles, CA on dates determined by MLS to attend MLS All-Star Week. Each Prize shall consist of: (i) round trip economy class air transportation from a major airport near winner’s residence to Los Angeles, California for MLS All-Star Week (Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $2,000, (ii) three (3) nights hotel accommodations (one (1) room, double occupancy) in the greater Los Angeles region during MLS All-Star Week (ARV: $750), (iii) $500 cash to help offset expenses, (iv) MLS All-Star prize package (ARV: $400), (v) transportation from Los Angeles airport to the All-Star host hotel on August 23, 2021 (ARV: $250) and transportation to the Los Angeles airport from the All-Star host hotel on August 26, 2021 (ARV:$250), and (vi) Two All-Star game and Skills Challenge tickets (ARV: $600). The total ARV of each Prize: $4,750. Each Winner is fully responsible for any and all applicable federal, state, and local taxes (including income and withholding taxes). All Prize details are at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Winner’s guest(s) must be of legal age of majority in their jurisdictions of residence, unless accompanied by his/her parent or legal guardian OR unless the child or legal ward of winner. Each guest (or if a Guest is a minor, his/her parent or legal guardian) will be required to verify address and to execute a guest liability and publicity release, as directed by Sponsor. Failure to return the executed guest release within the specified time period may result in forfeiture of participation for the guest. Winners and Guests must be able to travel on the dates designated by MLS. Dates of departure and return are subject to change at Sponsor’s sole discretion. ARV of Prize may vary depending upon the points of departure, ground transportation, and/or airline fare fluctuations; any difference between stated ARV and final ARV of Prize will not be awarded. If a winner elects to partake in any or all portions of their Prize without a guest, the Prize will be awarded to winner and any remainder of the Prize will be forfeited and shall not be subject to further or alternative compensation. All elements of the Prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption. If winner is between the ages of eighteen (18) and twenty-one (21), he/she must be accompanied by an adult of at least twenty-one (21) years of age in order to check into the on-site hotel. Specific travel dates and arrangements are subject to air travel, holiday, blackout dates, and other prize and travel restrictions. Prize consists only of the elements expressly set forth above; no other elements or expenses (including, without limitation, insurance, meals, unspecified ground transportation, phone calls, gratuities, incidentals, souvenirs, gasoline, etc.) are included in the Prize and all such expenses are the sole responsibility of Winner. Winner is responsible for any air travel taxes and/or expenses, including applicable departure taxes or fees, inspection charges, and security charges. Winners and guests are responsible for obtaining, at their own expense, any necessary travel documentation (i.e. valid photo identification, visas, passports, etc.) prior to travel.

Once issued, tickets are nontransferable and may not be reissued once travel has commenced. Once travel commences, no unscheduled stopovers are permitted; if an unscheduled stopover occurs, full fare will be charged from stopover point for the remaining segments, including return, of the trip. Sponsor is not liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation/delay. Prize may not be combined with any other offer and travel may not qualify for frequent flyer miles. Open tickets may not be issued and stopovers are not permitted. Travel arrangements must be made through Sponsor’s representatives.

The Prize is non-transferable and non-assignable, with no cash redemptions or substitutions except at Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute the Prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value, at its sole and absolute discretion. MLS game, event, and exhibition dates and times are determined in the sole discretion of MLS and/or the applicable MLS club, as applicable, and may be subject to change. Exact seat locations will be determined by Sponsor. The terms and conditions of the tickets awarded as prizes will govern in the event a game, event or exhibition, as defined by MLS, is not played due to weather, an Act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance, work stoppage or any other reason. Winner and his/her guest(s) agree to comply with all applicable stadium regulations in connection with the Prize. Sponsor and the applicable MLS Entities reserve the right to remove or deny entry to Winner and/or his/her guest(s) who engage(s) in a non-sportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person at any game, event or exhibition. Released Parties (as defined below) will not be responsible for weather, Acts of God, acts of terrorism, civil disturbances, work stoppage or any other event that may cause the cancellation or postponement of any MLS game, event or exhibition.

WINNER NOTIFICATION: Each potential winner must continue to comply with the Official Rules. Winning is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements. Each Winner will be notified by a direct message sent to the submitting Twitter, Instagram or TikTok account] (in the sole discretion of Sponsor and/or the applicable MLS Entity, as applicable) by the Sponsor. In the event that any Winner does not respond to any such notification within three (3) days of the date of issuance, a disqualification will result, the Prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor’s sole discretion and time permitting, an alternate Winner may be chosen from among all remaining eligible entries. If any Winner is a resident of Canada, he/she will be required to correctly answer, without assistance of any kind, whether mechanical or otherwise, a time-limited mathematical skill-testing question to be administered by telephone. If he/she answers the skill-testing question incorrectly, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, he/she will be disqualified, the Prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor’s discretion and time permitting, an alternate Winner may be chosen from among all remaining eligible entries. Each Winner may be required to submit his/her valid social security number (if applicable) and/or other identification to Sponsor and will be required to execute, have notarized and return an Affidavit of Eligibility (or, if a resident of Canada, a Declaration of Eligibility) and Release of Liability and, unless prohibited by law, Release of Publicity, within five (5) days of date of issuance (collectively, “Prize Claim Documents”). A disqualification will result, the Prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor’s sole discretion and time permitting, an alternate Winner may be randomly selected from among all remaining eligible entries if all required documents are not properly executed and returned within the specified period of time. Refusal or return of such documents as non-deliverable or Winner’s noncompliance with these Official Rules will also result in disqualification and forfeiture of the Prize and, at Sponsor’s sole discretion and time permitting, may cause an alternate Winner to be selected from among all remaining eligible entries.

WAIVER OF LIABILITY/PUBLICITY RELEASE: By participating in the Contest and submitting an entry, each entrant agrees to (i) be bound by these Official Rules, including all entry requirements, and (ii) waive any and all claims or cause of action against the Sponsor, the MLS Entities, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and each of their respective parents, affiliated companies, subsidiaries, licensees, distributors, dealers, retailers, printers, representatives and advertising and promotion agencies, and any and all other companies associated with the Contest, and all of their respective officers, directors, employees, agents and representatives (collectively, “Released Parties”) arising out of participation in the Contest or receipt or use of any Prize, including, but not limited to: (a) interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (“ISP”), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Contest, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties that may occur in connection with the administration of the Contest, the processing of entries, the announcement of the Prize or in any Contest-related materials, (b) incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by website users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Contest; (c) late, lost, stolen, incomplete, illegible, misdirected, damaged, garbled, delayed, or undelivered mail, inaccurate, postage-due or garbled entries, via e-mail or mail; (d) injury or damage to entrants' or to any other person's computer related to or resulting from participating in this Contest or downloading materials from or use of the website; (e) injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Contest or receipt of any prize; (f) cancellation or postponement of any MLS game, event or exhibition; (g) any travel or activity related to the receipt or use of any Prize. Each Winner, by acceptance of Prize, grants to Sponsor, the MLS Entities and each of their respective designees the right to publicize such Winner’s name, address (city and state/province of residence), photograph, voice and/or other likeness and prize information in any and all media now known or hereafter devised, throughout the world, in perpetuity, without additional compensation or consideration, notification or permission, unless prohibited by law.

GENERAL CONDITIONS: Entries generated by a script, macro or other mechanical or automated means or by any means which subvert the entry process will be disqualified. The Contest is a skill contest designed to increase consumer awareness of and interest in MLS. This Contest may not be used for any form of gambling. In the event that the Contest is challenged by any legal or regulatory authority, Sponsor reserves the right to discontinue or modify the Contest, or to disqualify Participants residing in the affected geographic areas. In such event, Released Parties shall have no liability to any Participants who are disqualified due to such an action. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the Contest or website or attempt to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest by cheating, deception or other unfair playing practices, or intend to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other entrant or Sponsor’s representatives or who are in violation of these Official Rules, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be disqualified and all associated entries will be void. Any attempt to deliberately damage the content or operation of this Contest is unlawful and subject to legal action by the Sponsor, the MLS Entities and/or their respective agents. Sponsor and the MLS Entities shall have the sole right to disqualify any entrant for violation of these Official Rules or any applicable laws relating to the Contest, and to resolve all disputes in their sole discretion. Released Parties (i) make no warranty, guaranty or representation of any kind concerning any Prize, and (ii) disclaim any implied warranty. All disputes will be resolved under applicable U.S. laws in the County of New York, state of New York without giving effect to choice of law or conflicted law principles (whether of the state of New York, or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the state of New York. Sponsor’s failure to enforce any terms of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.

The Sponsor and the MLS Entities, as applicable, reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel or suspend the Contest for any reason, including should virus, bugs, unauthorized human intervention, or other causes corrupt the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper operation of the Contest. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor may elect to identify the Winner[s] and award the Prize[s] from among all non-suspect, eligible entries received up to the time of such cancellation.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE CONTENT OR LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR AND MLS WILL DISQUALIFY ANY SUCH ENTRANT, AND SPONSOR AND THE MLS ENTITIES RESERVE THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES) AND OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

All online entries must include a valid e-mail address or social media account for the entrant. If only one entry per person is permitted, in case of multiple entries received from any person or e-mail address or social media account or household, only the first entry received from such person, e-mail address, social media account, or household will be considered. In the event of a dispute as to the identity or eligibility of a Winner based on an e-mail address or social media account, the winning entry will be declared made by the “Authorized Account Holder” of the e-mail address or social media account submitted at the time of entry provided he/she is eligible according to these Official Rules. The “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person to whom the applicable ISP or other organization (such as a business or educational institution) has assigned the e-mail address or social media account for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address or social media account. Sponsor reserves the right to modify these Official Rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Contest.

WINNERS’ LIST: For a list of Winners (available after September 1, 2021), mail a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Skills Anywhere Fan Challenge Winners’ List, 420 5th Avenue, 7th Floor New York, NY 10025. Winners’ list requests must be received by December 31, 2021.