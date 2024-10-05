Your Saturday Kickoff: Playoff scenarios abound in Matchday 37

The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your weekend by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order relative to their time slot. We have reached the point in the season where games carry a “playoffocity” score, too. 50/50 means a win or go-home game on Decision Day.

Sometimes, you want the best, and you get it.

Sometimes, you want the best, and you get it.

Colorado are in a more precarious position. The Rapids are almost as close to a home playoff spot as they are to slipping down into a Wild Card spot. A loss today paired with a Minnesota or Portland win could make Decision Day very, very nervy.

It’s a pure six-pointer in the middle of the West with just two games to go. Seattle have at least a fighting chance at finishing in second place and could potentially wrap up a home playoff spot with a win.

For Orlando, there are a couple of things at stake. First and foremost, they’re fighting to hold onto the home playoff spot they’ve played their way into over the last couple of months. A win today would keep them at least two points ahead going into Decision Day. Second, they’re playing for a signature win during the regular season. We haven’t seen them take down anyone better than Charlotte FC at this point in the year. They still have a lot to prove.

The Crew’s loss to Inter Miami on Wednesday has kept a window open for Cincy. They’re one point back from Columbus with a game out of hand. A win today would keep pressure on the Crew heading into their catchup game next weekend against the Revs and maybe keep pressure on them into Decision Day. Remember, they’re fighting for the right to host what seems to be a pretty inevitable Hell Is Real meeting in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Every now and then, you go into a game not asking for much and come away with more than you ever imagined

Every now and then, you go into a game not asking for much and come away with more than you ever imagined

TIER TWO: THE JOY OF STUMBLING ONTO A MATCH YOU PREVIOUSLY WEREN'T INVESTED IN BUT NOW ARE

Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 4 pm ET

Watchability Score: 30/50

Playoffocity Score: 28/50

How will Miami approach the last couple of games? They can reach the points record with two wins, but the Shield is already wrapped. No one would blame them for rotating heavily.

It’s very unclear if Toronto will be able to take advantage of that rotation. They’re in awful form and under tremendous pressure today. They’re the odd man out for Decision Day. Today is their final game of the season and a win is a requirement for them to even have a shot at the playoffs. If Philadelphia or D.C. jump them in the standings today, that’s that for the Reds.

Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 39/50

Playoffocity Score: 40/50

The Crew will be frustrated by their performance (and bad luck) in Wednesday’s loss to Miami. They might come out angry in this one. A win would get them one step closer to clinching the spot above FC Cincinnati.

Philly are locked on points with ninth-place Toronto and D.C. United. They’d much rather the Crew take things easy now that the Shield is out of play.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Minnesota United FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 36/50

Playoffocity Score: 45/50

The most six-pointery of all the six-pointers today. The seventh-place Whitecaps host the eighth-place Loons here with just one point separating the two. Vancouver do have a game in hand, but the dangers of falling into a Wild Card spot are real. Then again, the game in hand also means a home playoff spot is still technically in play. If they want a shot at that come Decision Day, they should probably try and be the first team to slow down Minnesota’s new DP Kelvin Yeboah.

Charlotte FC vs. CF Montréal

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 33/50

Playoffocity Score: 40/50

Montréal are turning into the best story of the stretch run. They’re all alone in eighth place with a three-point advantage on the teams behind them. Just a few weeks ago, we were getting out the nails for their coffin. A win today would put genuine pressure on seventh-place Charlotte on Decision Day. CFM are just five points behind The Crown.

On the other side, Charlotte are just four points out of fourth place. With Orlando playing Cincy today, the window for a home playoff spot is still open. Charlotte just need to cool off Josef Martínez and Caden Clark.

Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Sunday, 7 pm ET

Watchability Score: 33/50

Playoffocity Score: 24/50