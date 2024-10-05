Your Saturday Kickoff: Playoff scenarios abound in Matchday 37

Soccer
Happy matchday. Check out the full schedule here.
The last full matchday before Decision Day. The end is nigh.
The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your weekend by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order relative to their time slot. We have reached the point in the season where games carry a “playoffocity” score, too. 50/50 means a win or go-home game on Decision Day.
FC Cincinnati vs. Orlando City SC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 40/50
Playoffocity Score: 41/50
The Crew’s loss to Inter Miami on Wednesday has kept a window open for Cincy. They’re one point back from Columbus with a game out of hand. A win today would keep pressure on the Crew heading into their catchup game next weekend against the Revs and maybe keep pressure on them into Decision Day. Remember, they’re fighting for the right to host what seems to be a pretty inevitable Hell Is Real meeting in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
For Orlando, there are a couple of things at stake. First and foremost, they’re fighting to hold onto the home playoff spot they’ve played their way into over the last couple of months. A win today would keep them at least two points ahead going into Decision Day. Second, they’re playing for a signature win during the regular season. We haven’t seen them take down anyone better than Charlotte FC at this point in the year. They still have a lot to prove.
Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 42/50
Playoffocity Score: 46/50
It’s a pure six-pointer in the middle of the West with just two games to go. Seattle have at least a fighting chance at finishing in second place and could potentially wrap up a home playoff spot with a win.
Colorado are in a more precarious position. The Rapids are almost as close to a home playoff spot as they are to slipping down into a Wild Card spot. A loss today paired with a Minnesota or Portland win could make Decision Day very, very nervy.
Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 4 pm ET
Watchability Score: 30/50
Playoffocity Score: 28/50
How will Miami approach the last couple of games? They can reach the points record with two wins, but the Shield is already wrapped. No one would blame them for rotating heavily.
It’s very unclear if Toronto will be able to take advantage of that rotation. They’re in awful form and under tremendous pressure today. They’re the odd man out for Decision Day. Today is their final game of the season and a win is a requirement for them to even have a shot at the playoffs. If Philadelphia or D.C. jump them in the standings today, that’s that for the Reds.
Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 39/50
Playoffocity Score: 40/50
The Crew will be frustrated by their performance (and bad luck) in Wednesday’s loss to Miami. They might come out angry in this one. A win would get them one step closer to clinching the spot above FC Cincinnati.
Philly are locked on points with ninth-place Toronto and D.C. United. They’d much rather the Crew take things easy now that the Shield is out of play.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Minnesota United FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 36/50
Playoffocity Score: 45/50
The most six-pointery of all the six-pointers today. The seventh-place Whitecaps host the eighth-place Loons here with just one point separating the two. Vancouver do have a game in hand, but the dangers of falling into a Wild Card spot are real. Then again, the game in hand also means a home playoff spot is still technically in play. If they want a shot at that come Decision Day, they should probably try and be the first team to slow down Minnesota’s new DP Kelvin Yeboah.
Charlotte FC vs. CF Montréal
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 33/50
Playoffocity Score: 40/50
Montréal are turning into the best story of the stretch run. They’re all alone in eighth place with a three-point advantage on the teams behind them. Just a few weeks ago, we were getting out the nails for their coffin. A win today would put genuine pressure on seventh-place Charlotte on Decision Day. CFM are just five points behind The Crown.
On the other side, Charlotte are just four points out of fourth place. With Orlando playing Cincy today, the window for a home playoff spot is still open. Charlotte just need to cool off Josef Martínez and Caden Clark.
Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Sunday, 7 pm ET
Watchability Score: 33/50
Playoffocity Score: 24/50
This may be one of the prettiest games of the weekend. Both teams are going to play aesthetically pleasing soccer. Unfortunately, the stakes are relatively low. Dallas’ late push came up short and they’re officially eliminated from the playoffs. Portland have a long way to climb to get out of a Wild Card spot. At this point, the goal is to host the Wild Card game.
Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 20/50
Playoffocity Score: 35/50
I wouldn’t ever recommend watching an Atlanta-Red Bulls game. But you should keep an eye on the score. Atlanta could be eliminated by the end of the night and New York are still scrapping for a home playoff spot. They’re also looking to finally build some positive momentum. They were much, much better in Emil Forsberg’s return to the lineup in Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Toronto.
New England Revolution vs. D.C. United
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 20/50
Playoffocity Score: 25/50
The Revs aren’t officially eliminated, but are unofficially dead. This is a huge opportunity for D.C. though. With the Union facing the Crew, a win here would likely put them in control of their fate in the Wild Card race.
Sporting Kansas City vs. LAFC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 25/50
Playoffocity Score: 25/50
LAFC should take care of business here. The Galaxy, Seattle and RSL will be keeping a close eye on the score. Just in case they don’t.
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Houston Dynamo FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 18/50
Playoffocity Score: 25/50
It’s a must-win for Houston. Even on the road, you can’t drop points against a zombie St. Louis side.
LA Galaxy vs. Austin FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 25/50
Playoffocity Score: 21/50
The Galaxy can’t get too comfortable in first place. A win here would mostly seal the top spot in the West, but only mostly.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Real Salt Lake
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 22/50
Playoffocity Score: 25/50
It seems like a straightforward win for RSL. But, uh, a 2-0 loss to San Jose a little over a month ago is cause for concern here.
New York City FC vs. Nashville SC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Sunday, 4 pm ET
Watchability Score: 28/50
Playoffocity Score: 28/50
Are NYCFC back? They followed up their 5-1 win over New York Red Bulls with a 3-2 midweek win against FC Cincinnati. A win tomorrow to eliminate Nashville and potentially move into a home playoff spot would put them squarely in “hot at the right time” territory.
- Are D.C. United finally just more than Christian Benteke?
- Take a look at who’s been called up for the next international window.
- Benjamin Cremaschi has had a surreal rise at Inter Miami.
- Here’s what you need to know for Matchday 37.
- Lionel Messi won the AT&T Goal of the Matchday for the fifth time this season.
- These are the teams that
Good luck out there. Here are two pictures of a dog.