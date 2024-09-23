Your Monday Kickoff: Will Inter Miami break the MLS points record?

Daniel Gazdag’s brace led the way for the Union as they rolled to a 4-0 win over D.C. on Sunday night. They’re up to ninth in the East, equal on points with eighth-place Toronto FC. They’re in the driver’s seat for a Wild Card spot. D.C. are now three points below the line.

As of now, they’re 10 points away from breaking the record for points in a single MLS season (73, set by the 2021 New England Revolution). Breaking that record may not be remembered particularly well if they don’t pair it with an MLS Cup, but let’s take the major milestones one at a time. And let’s take the first big one a game at a time. Here’s who the Herons have to close out the season.

Inter Miami didn’t have a good week. The Herons blew two separate leads in Atlanta and another in The Bronx to earn two points against two struggling teams. They’re only slightly in danger of anything dramatic happening - we’ll get there in a second - but this is Inter Miami. We’re assessing them on a different scale. Anything short of being an all-time great team while they have the all-time great player is going to be seen as coming up short.

Inter Miami CF vs. Charlotte FC

WHEN: Saturday, Sept 28 (7:30 pm ET)

So here’s the thing. If Lionel Messi is playing, it hasn’t really mattered who the opponent is. Inter Miami have lost once in 15 regular season games when Messi plays. The only loss came, inexplicably, against Atlanta. Even hinting at a loss is going against a strong precedent.

That’s the thing though. Inter Miami only get one draw here before they’re out of luck on the points record. If they get two wins and two draws, they’ll be short of tying the record by a point. And Charlotte are a team, like Atlanta and New York City FC, that could sneak up on the Herons and steal a point.

Charlotte had a bad stretch for a bit there, but took full advantage of a get right game against New England over the weekend in a 4-0 win. New DP Pep Biel even got on the board as The Crown looked like they actually wanted to be in the playoffs for the first time in a while.

Everyone should be well aware of how effective they are defensively. In the first meeting of the year between these two, Miami put up just seven shots in what turned into a 2-1 win. That’s extremely typical of this year’s Miami side, but still difficult to maintain. Another game with seven shots could easily turn into a 1-1 or 0-0 draw. The Herons will be favored at home here, but they have to be careful.

Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami CF

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 2 (7:45 pm ET)

The Crew are the Crew. I know we talked about Miami never losing with Messi on the field, but, let’s be real, if there’s any team that’s going to have the juice to hang with them, it’s Columbus. Especially a Columbus side with something extra to play for…

Actually, wait, I want to talk about that more. Let’s hustle through the rest of these.

Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 5 (4 pm ET)

MLS is weird and dumb things happen all the time. This kind of feels like it could be a game where Toronto steal a point and no one, including Toronto, knows how it happened. But let’s be real here. We know how this goes in 95% of timelines.

Inter Miami CF vs. New England Revolution

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 19 (6 pm ET)

Let’s be real here. We know how this goes in 99.99% percent of timelines.

So, yeah, basically it comes down to the next two games for Inter Miami. Four points in both of those games would put some pressure on them, but they’d probably be able to pull it out. Six points and this is a wrap.