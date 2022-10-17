Your Monday Kickoff: Who'll clinch the final two Conference Semifinal spots?

Orlando stifled Montréal for a moment, but Ismael Kone broke through in the 68th minute to make it 1-0 and Djordje Mihailovic sealed the win with a stoppage-time penalty. Montréal will face the winner of Inter Miami-NYCFC.

Down to 10 men, RSL bunkered down, but a stoppage-time handball and the subsequent penalty from Driussi sent the game to extra time tied at 2-2. In the eventual penalty shootout, Brad Stuver made two saves and Tate Schmitt blasted the ball over the crossbar to give Austin their first-ever playoff win. h

RSL jumped out to an immediate lead thanks to a header from Sergio Cordova in the third minute. Cordova followed that up moments later when he converted a penalty that put Austin down 2-0. However, Sebastian Driussi answered in the 31st minute with a goal of his own and Austin continued to send in cross after cross and shot after shot. They even got a boost when Rubio Rubin collided with keeper Brad Stuver to end his second yellow card of the game.T

NYCFC host Inter Miami at 7 pm ET and FC Dallas welcome Minnesota United at 9:30 pm ET. Both games are on FS1 and FOX Deportes . After tonight, the conference semifinals will be set.

The field for the conference semifinals is nearly set. But first, we’ve got two big games to get through. Here’s what to watch for as Round One wraps up.

Which injuries matter more?

NYCFC may be without Talles Magno and Tayvon Gray. They will be without Alfredo Morales.

Inter Miami should at least have Alejandro Pozuelo off the bench. They may be without Leo Campana.

Inter Miami might be in a little more trouble here. Missing out on a key striker like Campana and potentially only having Pozuelo for a short amount of time is a major blow. Meanwhile, NYCFC have been working Anton Tinnerholm and Keaton Parks back into the lineup and should be prepared to handle Morales and Gray’s absence.

That being said, Magno’s absence changes the chemistry of NYCFC’s attack in a significant way. Ever since they lost Taty Castellanos, goals have been much tougher to come by. They shifted Magno into a starting role as their No. 9 and while it hasn’t been perfect, he did pick up a goal and two assists in his final two games of the regular season before getting injured. If he can’t go, they’ll turn to Heber. Heber has always been a decent option and they’re still plenty good enough to win battles all over the field, but without Magno, the Pigeons feel a lot less dynamic. And they already struggled to feel dynamic.