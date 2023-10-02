Your Monday Kickoff: Which Western Conference teams could win MLS Cup?

If we’re going off points, Nashville, the seventh-place team in the East and a Leagues Cup finalist, would be fourth in the West and one point out of second with a game in hand. There’s a bit of a gap here: If Inter Miami win the Wild Card game with a healthy Lionel Messi available, it’s fair to say every Eastern Conference playoff team would be favored in MLS Cup except for a few instances where St. Louis might get the nod.

But, in the end, MLS Cup is one game. Anything can happen in one game. All you really have to do is make it there… and then probably play the game of your life or have the luckiest day of your life or both. It can happen though! All you have to do is get there. The question is, who’s got enough in them to emerge from the rubble and make it to the end? Someone has to. And we can’t just point to St. Louis and call it a day. That’s not how the playoffs work.