Your Monday Kickoff: Which teams are getting hot ahead of the playoffs?

But, just for fun on this quiet Monday morning, let’s take “getting hot at the right time” at face value. Let’s take a look at who’s “getting hot at the right time” based on a few different measures of heat and definitions of what “the right time” actually is. Maybe it will tell us something about the playoffs to come .

You hear it every year around the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. “It’s all about getting hot at the right time.” You’ll be shocked to learn that most studies of postseasons across sports suggest that’s not actually a thing and “getting hot” mostly means “getting lucky over a small sample size” or “being really good at the sport already.”

There are certainly still flaws with this team. Plus it’s not entirely clear if they were finally clicking at a truly elite level this week or just beating up on bad teams. But they still have a ton of talent. And Bouanga is the most dangerous player in the league when he’s on. If he’s getting hot at the right time then so are LAFC. That should frighten everyone in the West.

LAFC destroyed Minnesota in a 5-1 midweek win and followed it up with a 4-2 win in Austin on Saturday. Dénis Bouanga scored five times over those two games and jumped to the top of the Golden Boot presented by Audi standings. And LAFC just need a Decision Day win to secure the second spot in the West.

Is the right time the very last steps before the postseason? If so, the obvious pick here is LAFC. They’d been floundering for a while and entered this last week with just two wins over their last nine games in all competitions. Two huge wins later and suddenly they feel dangerous again.

Maybe a week isn’t enough to convince you that a team is actually hot. How about a month?

Since Sept. 9, Orlando and Portland have been the hottest teams in the league by points per game. Over the course of six games, they’ve both averaged 2.17 points. Trailing behind them are the Red Bulls and Cincinnati with 1.83 points per game and Seattle with 1.8 points per game. We’ll talk more about Orlando in a bit, but we know what a hot Portland and a hot Seattle mean for the rest of the West in the playoffs. There’s a reason we had that never-ending stretch of Cascadia teams in MLS Cup before last year.

It’s actually even scarier when you look at the underlying numbers. American Soccer Analysis’ “Expected Points” metric measures how likely a team is to win based on chances created and chances allowed. FC Cincinnati has led the league in expected points over the last month with 2.25 per game, but the Timbers are right behind them with 2.02 and Seattle are right behind them with 1.96. The Crew and Red Bulls aren’t too far behind that. I think it’s fair to say the Cascadia teams and New York are as close to “hot at the right time” as it gets right now.