The Daily Kickoff

Your Monday Kickoff: Which teams are getting hot ahead of the playoffs?

KO-ORL-hottest-teams
J. Sam Jones

What you need to know

Which MLS players were called up for the October international window?

The October 2023 international window will include dozens of players from various Major League Soccer clubs. Check out the list by club.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

WHO’S GETTING HOT AT THE RIGHT TIME?

You hear it every year around the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. “It’s all about getting hot at the right time.” You’ll be shocked to learn that most studies of postseasons across sports suggest that’s not actually a thing and “getting hot” mostly means “getting lucky over a small sample size” or “being really good at the sport already.”

But, just for fun on this quiet Monday morning, let’s take “getting hot at the right time” at face value. Let’s take a look at who’s “getting hot at the right time” based on a few different measures of heat and definitions of what “the right time” actually is. Maybe it will tell us something about the playoffs to come.

Getting hot over the last week

Is the right time the very last steps before the postseason? If so, the obvious pick here is LAFC. They’d been floundering for a while and entered this last week with just two wins over their last nine games in all competitions. Two huge wins later and suddenly they feel dangerous again.

LAFC destroyed Minnesota in a 5-1 midweek win and followed it up with a 4-2 win in Austin on Saturday. Dénis Bouanga scored five times over those two games and jumped to the top of the Golden Boot presented by Audi standings. And LAFC just need a Decision Day win to secure the second spot in the West.

There are certainly still flaws with this team. Plus it’s not entirely clear if they were finally clicking at a truly elite level this week or just beating up on bad teams. But they still have a ton of talent. And Bouanga is the most dangerous player in the league when he’s on. If he’s getting hot at the right time then so are LAFC. That should frighten everyone in the West.

Getting hot over the last month

Maybe a week isn’t enough to convince you that a team is actually hot. How about a month?

Since Sept. 9, Orlando and Portland have been the hottest teams in the league by points per game. Over the course of six games, they’ve both averaged 2.17 points. Trailing behind them are the Red Bulls and Cincinnati with 1.83 points per game and Seattle with 1.8 points per game. We’ll talk more about Orlando in a bit, but we know what a hot Portland and a hot Seattle mean for the rest of the West in the playoffs. There’s a reason we had that never-ending stretch of Cascadia teams in MLS Cup before last year.

It’s actually even scarier when you look at the underlying numbers. American Soccer Analysis’ “Expected Points” metric measures how likely a team is to win based on chances created and chances allowed. FC Cincinnati has led the league in expected points over the last month with 2.25 per game, but the Timbers are right behind them with 2.02 and Seattle are right behind them with 1.96. The Crew and Red Bulls aren’t too far behind that. I think it’s fair to say the Cascadia teams and New York are as close to “hot at the right time” as it gets right now.

Thing is, Cincy have been hot at the right time for the entire year in addition to being hot over the last few games. It’s not a bold take to say you have more confidence in the Shield winners to make a playoff run than most other teams, but it’s worth repeating how good Cincy have been.

Getting hot over the last half of the season

Maybe a month is still too small a sample size for you. What about the entire back half of the season?

Well, you end up finding some familiar faces. You might be surprised, though. Over the last 16 games it hasn’t been FC Cincinnati. They’ve been second-best with 1.75 points per game. The best team by far over the last 16 games has been Orlando City. The Lions have averaged 2.13 points per game since the middle of June. Cincinnati have averaged 1.75. The gap between Orlando and Cincy in that span is the same as the gap between St. Louis and FC Dallas over the course of this season. The Lions have been excellent.

But have they also been lucky? Their underlying numbers don’t paint the picture of a team that’s been destroying teams game over game. In that 16-game stretch, their expected points numbers have them as the ninth-best team in the league. That’s pretty good. It’s not elite.

If we’re going by the underlying numbers, Cincy have unsurprisingly been the best team by expected points in that span. The Crew, Red Bulls, LAFC and Houston trail behind them.

So, who’s truly “hot at the right time”? I honestly don’t know. MLS is weird and maybe the only league in the world where the underlying (and overlying) numbers don’t provide consistent clarity. But what I do know is that FC Cincinnati have been good by every measure over every stretch of the season. Maybe we shouldn’t overthink this and just keep repeating that Cincinnati are the heavy favorite regardless of which teams are playing well heading into the postseason.

The Reading Rainbow
Full Time

Good luck out there. Become a great story.

J. Sam Jones -
@J_SamJones
The Daily Kickoff
More News
More News
What the 2023 MLS season meant for Inter Miami CF
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

What the 2023 MLS season meant for Inter Miami CF
What the 2023 MLS season meant for DC United
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

What the 2023 MLS season meant for DC United
Your Monday Kickoff: Which teams are getting hot ahead of the playoffs?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Monday Kickoff: Which teams are getting hot ahead of the playoffs?
What the 2023 MLS season meant for LA Galaxy
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

What the 2023 MLS season meant for LA Galaxy
USA roster: 15 MLS players at 2024 Summer Olympics training camp

USA roster: 15 MLS players at 2024 Summer Olympics training camp
If the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Matchday 37

If the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Matchday 37
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | October 7, 2023
7:01

HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | October 7, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City | October 7, 2023
7:01

HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City | October 7, 2023
Goal: J. Savarino vs. SKC, 89'
0:34

Goal: J. Savarino vs. SKC, 89'
Goal: B. Vera vs. SKC, 81'
0:51

Goal: B. Vera vs. SKC, 81'
More Video