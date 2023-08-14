Your Monday Kickoff: Which MLS teams’ stocks are down as return to regular season nears?

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

Yesterday we took a look at a few teams who should be feeling good about jumping back into the MLS season this weekend. Things are looking up for that group because they made some excellent moves before the transfer deadline or because they happened to find an extra gear during Leagues Cup or both. Some teams didn’t quite get the same boost. In fact, some teams should maybe be a little worried about how the last few weeks have gone down as we enter the final stretch.

That…could have gone better. To be fair, Seattle found themselves in the tournament’s toughest group. But I doubt that makes folks in Seattle feel any better about getting boat raced by RSL and then allowing four goals to Monterrey after going up 2-0 early.

Things didn’t exactly feel dire with this team before Leagues Cup, but nothing has felt all that enjoyable about watching Seattle this year. In fact, something has felt off ever since their 4-1 loss to Portland when things completely unraveled over the final 20 minutes. That was all the way back in April. You keep expecting Seattle to pull out of whatever funk they’re in because it's Seattle, but it hasn’t happened.

What makes that particularly odd is the underlying numbers actually feel pretty good about what Seattle has been doing. They’ve been on a 1.25 points per game pace in the 16 games following that Portland loss, but American Soccer Analysis’ “Expected Points” model suggests they’ve been playing closer to a 1.63-points per-game pace, the sixth-best mark in the league over that span. That’s due in large part to a defense that’s been the best in the league by expected goals allowed in that same stretch. But the attack isn’t clicking. Since a 3-0 win over St. Louis on April 8, Seattle have scored multiple goals in an MLS game just two times.

Seattle feel like a team that could have used a boost – either through some Leagues Cup-based momentum or a transfer or two. Both moments came and went without anything to show for it.

Now, a few things here: 1.) It’s Seattle. Everything I’ve said so far could look hilarious in December when they’re lifting MLS Cup somehow. The early Leagues Cup exit gave them a few weeks to reset. Maybe that’s all they need. 2.) Changes will come eventually. All indications are Seattle are in for a very busy offseason. 3.) There are plenty of teams that would be totally ok with sitting relatively comfortably in the top four of their conference 24 games into the season.