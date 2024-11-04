Your Monday Kickoff: Red Bulls deliver an MLS upset for the ages

The Whitecaps scored twice inside the first 15 minutes as they rolled to a 3-0 win over LAFC. The series will head back to LA now for Game 3. Kickoff is set for Friday night at 11 pm ET ( MLS Season Pass ).

In one of the most shocking outcomes in playoff history, New York outlasted Columbus in penalties to take down the Crew for the second game in a row and advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. They’ll face the winner of Cincinnati-New York City. Meanwhile, out west, Seattle squeezed by Houston in penalties for the second-straight game. They’re waiting on the winner of LAFC-Vancouver.

Oh. My god.

If you had asked me to rank each matchup in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs by upset probability, this one might have been last. It’s not just that the Red Bulls are famous for their lack of playoff success and it’s not just the fact they were going up against a team that’s made every final possible over the last year. It’s mostly the fact New York had picked up 0.67 points per game over their final nine games of the season. Only Chicago had a worse run of form post-Leagues Cup.

It doesn’t get much better if you look at what the Red Bulls did after the midway point of the season. They earned just 1.06 points per game over that stretch, the worst mark of any playoff team.

So, what happened here?

Well, for one, like a top-three upset in MLS history. I don’t have knowledge of the deep lore like some other folks who have been watching MLS since the Tampa Bay Mutiny, but I’m struggling to remember a more shocking outcome.

That being said, we had talked a few times about how the Red Bulls’ underlying numbers suggested they were actually much better than their record. We had talked a few times about how a healthy Emil Forsberg could be the missing ingredient for this team. We had never considered the thought that any of that meant they could hang with the Crew over three games.

To be fair though, that disastrous post-Leagues Cup run? They averaged 1.66 expected points per game over that stretch. Only Portland, Orlando and Columbus had better underlying numbers. The second half of the season? They averaged 1.64 expected points per game. Only LAFC had better underlying numbers.

The problem was that this team had given us no reason to believe them. That’s not just this year, they had outstanding underlying numbers last year too. It didn’t mean much. And it hadn’t meant much for half a season. Even when Forsberg came back after a lengthy absence, it wouldn’t have been rational to think this team would suddenly have the juice to take down an all-time great MLS side.

For a moment, it really seemed like they wouldn’t. When the Crew scored late to equalize, everyone had the same thought: That’s so Metro. It was also extremely Columbus. There were no surprises. But the penalty shootout had a few surprises up its sleeve. The Crew were set to put this away and get this series back to Columbus, but Carlos Coronel came up big with a save. Then he did it two more times. The Red Bulls somehow overcame their demons against a team that has refused to die.

That doesn’t mean they’re bound to win MLS Cup for the first time or anything, but we’re not going to deny any Red Bulls fan the catharsis of this moment. For a little while anyway, they get to sit back and enjoy being on the other side of a Metro Moment.