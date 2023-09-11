Your Monday Kickoff: Predicting 2023’s MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race

Meanwhile, the Galaxy swiped a point but really needed three here – and in every game from here on out. There’s a four-point divide between them and ninth-place Dallas with eight games remaining for both.

So, did we learn anything?: St. Louis will be glad to get Klauss back on the scoresheet for the first time since March but will be frustrated to only put one point of separation between themselves and their chasers in the West. Still, CITY have a seven-point advantage on Seattle and an eight-point advantage on LAFC. With only 18 points available for Seattle and 21 points available for LAFC, it’s hard to see anyone closing the gap on the Still Need A Nickname Please Help. Anyway, it’s very, very important to not forget that an expansion team winning their conference is one of like the five craziest things that’s ever happened in MLS. In MLS!

What happened?: St. Louis jumped out to an early 2-0 lead thanks in part to Samuel Adeniran’s seventh goal in eight starts and João Klauss’s first goal since returning from injury. The Galaxy earned a penalty early in the second half, though, and Adeniran earned a red card moments later. LA’s new signing Billy Sharp scored in the 82nd minute to earn a draw.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

We’ve got the tracker up. The 2023 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi tracker is over here and, folks, this is the 2023 Western Conference of Golden Boot races. No one is all that exceptional, everything is close and options you haven’t even considered in a moment are still very much alive. The difference between first-place Hany Mukhtar and the seven people tied for 10th place is four goals.

So, who’s going to win this thing? Well, first off, it feels important (to me) to note that we here at The Daily Kickoff (me) wish that penalties count for this thing. Look, goals are supposed to be an exceptional moment of skill and athleticism that the average person (still me) could never think of executing at a professional level. A penalty? With the ball just sitting there 12 yards away? I’m probably getting like one out of every 20.

Nothing that I could do one out of every 20 times athletically should be celebrated. And no other sport has a moment where such a straightforward action counts for such a significant portion of a game’s total score. With penalties being converted at somewhere between a 78% to 85% rate at the professional level, it’s essentially the same success rate as an NBA free throw except it changes the game entirely, all because your center back forgot to run around with his arms stuck behind his back and accidentally got hit in the forearm by a 0.02 xG shot from distance that was probably about to land in someone’s nachos 20 rows behind the goal.

What I’m saying is: Bring back running penalties full-time, make the 18-yard box an arc instead of a rectangle that makes absolutely no sense when you think about it, and don’t count penalties in a player’s overall scoring tally UNLESS the player earned the penalty themself………

…….wait, what were we doing?