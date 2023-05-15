Your Monday Kickoff: Making sense of a crowded Eastern Conference table

Martín Cáceres found the breakthrough goal for LA in the 60th minute and Dejan Joveljic came on as a sub in the 90th minute and immediately found the closer as LA beat San Jose 2-1 in the latest Cali Clásico.

In particular it’s the Eastern Conference that’s stressing me. The West has been relatively straightforward other than one expansion team deciding to be an overachiever.

Another week in the books and it kind of seems like we know less than ever. You have to love a league that makes you question whether you’ve ever known literally anything once every eight weeks or so. Thanks, MLS. For humbling me.

Or, the teams could start separating themselves in exactly the way we expect and all will wrap up nicely. But Inter Miami are on a three-game win streak and CF Montréal are on a four-game win streak and anything feels possible right now.

No one is close to being dismissed as an Audi MLS Cup Playoff team. Very few teams feel surefire. This could be the messiest conference in league history, and we are truly blessed to be on such a timeline.

Look, Atlanta United are in fourth place in this conference. With six more points, they’d be tied for first. With six fewer points, they’d be tied for dead last. I count one, two, three, four, five, six, seven… seven! Seven teams with exactly 15 points! You could run an entire playoff with just the 15 pointers. And the teams in last, New York Red Bulls and Toronto, are either a) One of the single best teams in the league per the underlying numbers (RBNY) or b) kind of an injured mess right now but could totally put it together with a decent secondary window (Toronto).

I’ve put together a comprehensive list of Eastern Conference teams that are actually good: Probably New England, probably FC Cincinnati, maybe Nashville and probably Philadelphia. I’ve also put together a comprehensive list of Eastern Conference teams that are actually bad: Probably just Toronto right now?

I’ll be straight from the jump here. Probably not very. It’s not like any of the three teams are suddenly coming good after a lengthy spell of underperforming their underlying numbers. They’re just… honestly, I don’t really even know what’s happening

The fact that Inter Miami have put together these performances after losing Jean Mota for most of the season is remarkable. I think most everyone expected them to fall even further off a cliff when it happened. I’m truly blown away by how they’ve parkour rolled out of a six-game losing streak into a three-game winning streak. But it's hard to see it being a long-term deal. They’ve lost so much. And right now it kind of feels like a person continuing on after a trauma event thanks to a surge of adrenaline. Eventually, that runs outs.

Montréal, whose roster still seems a little better than what I think the offseason narrative probably suggested, have picked up wins against Red Bulls, Sporting KC, Orlando City and Toronto. Even with a decent roster, they haven’t exactly toppled giants here. They have a huge test on Wednesday against FC Cincinnati and a “new manager bounce” Red Bulls side on Saturday. It’s a big week.

And Charlotte are at least looking a bit more like a second-year expansion team taking a jump forward. The Justin Meram pickup has already paid dividends and their big wins – they’ve won three of their last four – have come against Columbus, NYCFC and Atlanta. They’re at least starting to avoid some of the early season disasters that came with some… let’s call it overcomplications from Christian Lattanzio. But the defense is still a mess, and it’s not totally clear yet how much firepower they actually have in their three DPs.