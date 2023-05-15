LA Galaxy back "on the right track" after securing Cali Clásico triumph against San Jose

But none of that mattered to the LA Galaxy at the final whistle of their 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday night.

Yet again their periods of dominance failed to translate onto the scoreboard, and thus they let another opponent hang around until the very end. The game’s decisive goal was a bit scrappy, so much so that there was confusion about who scored it. And considerable questions still linger about how well their roster, tactics and team shape really mesh together.

“I'm very happy because we won the game, finally. Two games in a row, three points,” said young striker Dejan Joveljic , who came off the bench to bag what turned out to be the winning goal, putting the Galaxy up 2-0 in the 91st minute. “For us it’s very important to reach, to make it to the playoffs. That’s our goal for the season. And after that, everything is possible. Hopefully one step more than last year. Even better, two steps more.”

The victory, just their second in league play thus far, means the Gs no longer occupy last place in the Western Conference standings, and it arrived in a California Clasico clash with their oldest rivals. In fact, they’ve now won two straight, considering their US Open Cup defeat of the Seattle Sounders at midweek.

Joveljic has made clear that he wants and needs to be a starter eventually. Yet he declared his readiness to play the supersub role in service of the team – "I know he doesn't want to be that guy always and forever, but he has certainly carved out a niche for himself that is very special," said coach Greg Vanney – and his alert pressing of Jonathan Mensah almost immediately after entering the match earned him a breakaway and cool finish past JT Marcinkowski.

It sparked a euphoric celebration from the Serbian that was met and matched by the enthusiasm of teammates both on the pitch and along the sidelines.

“I mean, everyone needs the support like I had. If every player has the support like I had, I think that sky's the limit,” said Joveljic, somewhat cryptically.

Head coach Greg Vanney was a bit more reserved, often a luxury for someone in his position.

“I really enjoyed it tonight,” said the veteran coach, who has endured a harsh spotlight amid his side’s substantial 2023 struggles both on and off the pitch. “I felt like I was quite comfortable and calm, because I felt like the guys were quite comfortable inside of the game. And for me it was a game of a few details that we could clean up here or there along the way.