SO. Lionel Messi scored six minutes into a game being played in 100-degree weather in Frisco, Texas, home of the Soccer Hall of Fame and the FCS National Championship, thanks to an assist from Jordi Alba that looked extremely Barcelona, but Dallas got back in the game with a goal from Facundo Quignon and then took the lead moments later thanks to a goal from Bernard Kamungo, who was playing for Abilene High School three years ago, and then took that a step further by adding a goal from Alan Velasco to make it 3-1, only for 18-year-old Benjamin Cremaschi to score immediately after, only for that to be immediately canceled out by a Robert Taylor own goal that only happened because he ran 100 yards to try and hustle back on defense, which reminded us that you should never try at anything, including defending a Messi free kick because then you end up like Marco Farfan, who sent a thumping header into the wrong net in the 80th minute to make it 4-3 (!) and then, with the game on the line, Messi lined up a free kick and sent it into the top right corner with inch-perfect precision to make it 4-4, and then Inter Miami won the shootout with a final kick from Cremaschi who is, again, 18 years old.