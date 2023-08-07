"Forceful" Lionel Messi tames Texas as Inter Miami survive another wild Leagues Cup night

With the Lone Star State’s infamously sweltering summer weather and a young, dynamic home team that loves to get out on the run, FC Dallas ’ Toyota Stadium makes for a decent MLS equivalent to that scenario. And with triple-digit temperatures at kickoff, even well after sundown, and an FCD side eager to derail the Messi hype train, Sunday’s Leagues Cup sold-out round-of-16 clash between FCD and Inter Miami presented Messi & Co. with a truly testing situation for their first away match since his arrival.

Some context for the non-terminally online: Old-school English television commentator Andy Gray birthed a meme during a Premier League broadcast more than a decade ago, when he declared that even the GOAT would struggle to produce his scintillating soccer on a cold, rainy night at Stoke City – a phrase which instantly became shorthand for the (admittedly somewhat dated) idea that England’s harsh conditions can humble even the world’s best.

But Messi is still Messi, the ultimate trump card. And yet again Miami rode his transcendent excellence to a late comeback, equalizing at 4-4 via his latest picture-perfect free-kick golazo in the 85 th minute then winning the subsequent penalty-kick shootout , their fourth consecutive victory and a ticket to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals.

“We had it,” said a rueful Dallas head coach Nico Estévez postgame. “We have to feel very proud about our team and what we did. We could have scored seven goals today, against a team that did very well in the other games, and I think we put them in a really difficult position today. To be honest, I think we should win this game.”

With incisive counterattacking and big, brave performances from several players, in particular Messi’s countryman Alan Velasco , FCD pushed the Herons to the limit, and looked like winners when they took a 4-2 lead with some 22 minutes left via a Robert Taylor own goal.

For the third straight game, Messi scored twice; that takes him up to seven goals in four games with Miami, good for the Leagues Cup Golden Boot lead. He also played a key role in the buildup to young homegrown Benjamin Cremaschi’s goal, and delivered the free kick that forced an own goal out of Marco Farfan. Even with his new team’s persistent defensive frailties, it seems they are never out of the running as long as their talisman is on hand. Their impeccable 5-for-5 display in the shootout suggested they felt unstoppable by that point.

“You can see our mentality, how things have changed in this club, how we're willing to fight to the last second, especially with the quality players that we have,” Cremaschi told MLS Season Pass’ Katie Witham postgame. “We know that we can be down by a bunch of goals and still come back in a matter of seconds. And that's it, just believing what we can do and believing that we can always get a win.”

Just when it seemed that some limitation had been placed on the Messi magic, that the brutal heat and fearless adversary would impose a reality check on this fairy-tale start to his new adventure in North America, Messi produced another of those unforgettable moments to wow the planet yet again, and extend Miami’s Leagues Cup run.