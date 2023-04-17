Your Monday Kickoff: Did the Portland Timbers just rescue their season?

Carlos Vela’s brace led the way as LAFC took a 3-2 win at Dignity Health Sports Park, their first road win in the rivalry. LAFC have a league-best 17 points through seven games while the Galaxy are still looking for their first win of the season.

In general though, we’ll continue to hold off on giving too many opinions and instead keep asking questions. Keep in mind: we’re somehow basically a quarter of the way into the season. Some of these teams have shown us who they are and that’s not going to change.

We’re eight games in, so, technically speaking, we can start looking at underlying numbers like xG and start putting some stock into its predictive qualities. You should probably actually wait until 10 games in to really do that, but there seems to be some disagreement. We’ll just split the difference and only use it when it justifies our opinions.

On Saturday we talked about how both Seattle-Portland and LAFC-LA featured two rivals heading in polar opposite directions. We considered how both games had the potential to get ugly in favor of the team not sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference. And, most importantly, we took into account the MLS of it all.

“If we were ranking matchups in MLS where it would make absolutely no sense on paper for the far worse team to show up and pull out a huge win against all explanation but they do it anyway, El Trafico would be a surefire first, Portland-Seattle would be somewhere close to second. If we check back in on Monday and Portland and LA are touting potentially season-altering wins, don’t be surprised. Just say “Yep, seems like MLS” and move on.”

So, yeah. Here we are. And Portland are touting a potentially season-altering win (the Galaxy are very much not) after the best 18-minute stretch in team history. They went from trailing 1-0 to winning 4-1 in an instant against their biggest rival and technically jumped into an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot. And, despite losing Eryk Williamson for the year earlier in the week, they’re slowly but surely starting to look a little healthier. Not healthy. But healthier.

Did Portland just rescue their season? Well, to be honest, no. No, they did not. I could be wrong, but breaking off four goals in 18 minutes on about 1.0 xG worth of chances probably isn’t all that replicable. At least not against normal MLS teams. Although they could probably do it at this point if they play Seattle every week.