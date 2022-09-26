Your Monday Kickoff: Could a road playoff team win MLS Cup?

Do you dream of representing your favorite MLS club while playing FIFA? That chance is now with the eMLS Amateur Cup. There are two phases to eMLS Amateur Cup, with a club champion being crowned first locally and then an overall league champion, with the national winner earning a trip to MLS Cup. And who knows, you may even get a chance to sign an eMLS contract. Here's what you need to know about the eMLS Amateur Cup and how you can get involved.

Since the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs began expanding past four/five teams from each conference in 2014, teams that begin the playoffs on the road don’t win MLS Cup. 2018 Portland finished fifth in the West then won a single elimination road game and two straight two-legged ties to make it to MLS Cup. They lost once they got there on the road to Atlanta.

2016 Seattle finished fourth in the West and then won two two-legged ties where they were the lower seed, then a single elimination road game on their way to MLS Cup. But they began the playoffs at home. 2019 Toronto finished fourth in the East and won a home game and two true road games before losing on the road in MLS Cup. And 2021 NYCFC won a home game and then three road games on their way to the title.

That kind of wraps it up for teams making total underdog runs to MLS Cup. No one has ever won all road games on their way to winning the title. And only one team has started on the road before making MLS Cup.

But maybe this is the year we see someone survive despite four straight road trips? We still don’t quite know which teams will fill into those final playoff spots in both conferences. However, we can still have a pretty good idea of which teams are MLS Cup-caliber or not. Let’s go through each remaining team in the playoff race and take our best guess at their ability to pull off the near impossible. While, of course, keeping in mind we’re talking about the near-impossible here and I’m generally of the opinion every single team is incapable of winning MLS Cup except maybe Philadelphia. It’s who I am.