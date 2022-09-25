eMLS

eMLS Amateur Cup aims to find the best FIFA player in North America

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Do you dream of representing your favorite MLS club while playing FIFA? That chance is now with eMLS Amateur Cup.

There are two phases to eMLS Amateur Cup, with a club champion being crowned first locally and then an overall league champion, with the national winner earning a trip to MLS Cup. And who knows, you may even get a chance to sign an eMLS contract.

Here's what you need to know about the eMLS Amateur Cup and how you can get involved.

Phase 1: Club champions (Oct. 8-23)
  • Each MLS club will identify a local amateur FIFA champion via an in-person tournament or an online tournament.
  • Players are only allowed to sign up for their local tournament based on league territory rules.
  • Clubs will award prizes at their discretion. Check your local club's tournament here.
Phase 2: League champion (Oct. 28-30)
  • Each club champion will participate in a single elimination bracket to be the eMLS Amateur Cup Champion.
  • Prize for the winner is a trip to MLS Cup on November 5.

Register today to prove that you are the best amateur FIFA player in the region!

