eMLS Amateur Cup aims to find the best FIFA player in North America

Do you dream of representing your favorite MLS club while playing FIFA? That chance is now with eMLS Amateur Cup.
There are two phases to eMLS Amateur Cup, with a club champion being crowned first locally and then an overall league champion, with the national winner earning a trip to MLS Cup. And who knows, you may even get a chance to sign an eMLS contract.
Here's what you need to know about the eMLS Amateur Cup and how you can get involved.
Phase 1: Club champions (Oct. 8-23)
- Each MLS club will identify a local amateur FIFA champion via an in-person tournament or an online tournament.
- Players are only allowed to sign up for their local tournament based on league territory rules.
- Clubs will award prizes at their discretion. Check your local club's tournament here.
Phase 2: League champion (Oct. 28-30)
- Each club champion will participate in a single elimination bracket to be the eMLS Amateur Cup Champion.
- Prize for the winner is a trip to MLS Cup on November 5.