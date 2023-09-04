Your Monday Kickoff: Another Messi miracle? Inter Miami appear destined for playoffs

A 1-1 stalemate turned into a 4-1 romp after New York Red Bulls center back Sean Nealis picked up a red card in the 44th minute. Damion Lowe, Julián Carranza and Dániel Gazdag added second-half goals in the Union win. Philadelphia are one point behind second-place New England, while the Red Bulls ended the weekend in 13th place, one point behind NYCFC and four points out of a playoff spot.

Facundo Farías somehow scored and celebrated at the same time in the 14th minute, and Inter Miami CF were off and running to a 3-1 win at LAFC. Jordi Alba and Leo Campana added goals as Lionel Messi provided two assists. Inter Miami are now eight points behind ninth-place D.C. United with two games in hand.

We’re shockingly close to the end of the regular season now. Your favorite team likely has somewhere between six to eight games left. That’s it. But there’s still plenty to learn and plenty to decide. Let’s talk it out.

That’s right, it’s time for our weekly segment: “Wow, Inter Miami are really good, BUT…”

Wow, Inter Miami are really good, BUT… but… uh… well, you see… Ok, I dunno, y’all. I think I’m out of reasons to try and explain why they won’t make the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs and win the whole dang thing.

I tried. I really tried. They’ll be without Lionel Messi and a handful of key contributors for this Saturday’s matchup with Sporting Kansas City. But when their new U22s, Facundo Farías and Tomás Avilés, are putting together goals like Miami’s first on Sunday night, it’s hard to find a convincing reason why they won’t be able to get a point or three against SKC at home.

At this point, they have two games in hand on ninth-place D.C. United. They’re eight points behind. Win those two games in hand and it’s just a two-point gap. With all due respect to a decent D.C. side, it feels doubtful they’ll be able to hold off the Herons. It would be absurd, but, at this point, I wouldn’t blink if Miami finished with 50 points. They’d have to win eight of their last nine and draw the other, but, I mean [gestures broadly]. And, on top of that, just three of those nine games come against probable playoff teams.

Once they reach the playoffs, they’ll likely have to spend the entire time on the road. Definitely seems hard. Eventually, they’ve got to lose a penalty shootout, right? But, then again, they may not have to rely on the magic that got them through Leagues Cup. They seem to be improving week over week at a rope-a-dope style that lets quality opponents feel like they’re gaining control until it’s too late for them to realize they’re actually stumbling into a deeper level of hell. You’re creating chances, loving life, and all of a sudden a future Argentinian star or literally one of the greatest players ever has ripped you apart for a tap-in. Playing Inter Miami right now is like being in the cast of Jacka**. You’re having a great time with your friends, you’re smiling and laughing and you think “Wow, I haven’t been pushed into a snake pit lately.” And that’s exactly when you get pushed into a snake pit.