Your Friday Kickoff: Which Rivalry Week games are especially must-see?

The Round of 16 field in the 2023 US Open Cup is set, as 14 Major League Soccer teams and two USL Championship clubs learned their opponent via Thursday's draw. See the full result here.

*The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do actually calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?

You know the drill at this point. We’re here to make your viewing decisions easier. This is service journalism. You’re welcome.

Soccer is nice to have on. And sometimes you look up and see something fun.

The Whitecaps are looking to continue an eight-game unbeaten streak and continue to prove a lot of nerds who have been excited about their underlying numbers right. Road games are hard, but Portland are mostly in a rough place right now.

RSL’s grit can only take them so far when facing a talent disadvantage like this (at least in my view). Then again, road games are hard in MLS.

This is a huge test for the Rapids. They haven’t lost in seven league games, but they’ve also only won twice. And those two wins came against last-place Sporting KC and still pretty last-place LA. This is a different difficulty level. The good news is Colorado isn’t the best place to go to as a high-pressing, direct team that needs to do lots of running.

Sporting KC finally got a win last week. A second win would potentially bring them out of last place in the Western Conference and a win away from an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot.

Atlanta have hit a bit of a wall and Charlotte will be without Enzo Copetti. It could potentially be a get-right game for the Five Stripes. Or Charlotte could continue a recent trend of making life difficult for some of the East’s best teams. They’ve taken down Columbus and NYCFC in two of their last three.

Every now and then, you go into a game not asking for much and come away with more than you ever imagined.

Tier Two: The joy of stumbling onto a match you previously weren't invested in but now are

Chicago Fire FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC - Sat., 1:00 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 35/50

The post-Ezra Hendrickson era ends and the…uh…third iteration of the Frank Klopas era begins in Chicago. Seems like it might be interesting. We’ll see how Chicago respond against a team that doesn’t exactly let you sit around and get comfortable in your new surroundings. Bonus points here for potentially being one of the league’s newest rivalries. These two cities don’t seem to care much for each other. We’ll see if that translates on the field.

Columbus Crew vs. Orlando City SC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 30/50

It’s been kind of a weird one for both teams as of late. Not good. Not completely terrible. Just…kind of weird. And mostly bad to be honest. Columbus have lost two straight to not-good teams. Orlando have traded wins and losses for seven games now. Something will have to give here between two teams that, even with some struggles, seem set to end up in a playoff spot.

D.C. United vs. Nashville SC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 35/50

D.C.’s winning streak ended last weekend at Cincy. Now they get to head home, but a red-hot Nashville side is waiting for them. This could be really fun. Or it could be another reminder that D.C. have a ways to go before they can compete with the best teams in the East.

Inter Miami CF vs. New England Revolution - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 30/50

Inter Miami are suddenly on a winning streak? They took down Columbus on the road and followed it up with a win over Atlanta United. Now, they’ve worked their way up to a final boss in the East. It’s going to be a tough, tough task to handle the Revs.

CF Montréal vs. Toronto FC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 30/50

The midweek meeting between these two clubs in the Canadian Championship was…interesting. Tensions might be a little higher than normal in an already-tense rivalry.

Austin FC vs. FC Dallas - Sat., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 31/50

Maybe an in-state rivalry game can spark something in Austin that we haven’t seen so far this year. They need this one.

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC - Sat., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 34/50

There are a whole bunch of big tests this week for upstart teams looking to cement themselves as genuine playoff contenders. Houston could really turn some heads with a win here. And Seattle could be sent into a very strange headspace if they follow up their loss to SKC with another poor result.

LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes - Sun., 9:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free, FS1

Plusometer Score: 35/50