Your Friday Kickoff: One reason to watch every Matchday 18 game

There are 14 MLS games this weekend . I suggest you pick a few and watch them. It should be fun.

*The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?

Lots of soccer this weekend. We're here to help you sort through it. This is service journalism. You're welcome.

Soccer is nice to have on. And sometimes you look up and see something fun.

Dallas are coming off a solid 40 minutes against St. Louis on Wednesday. That’s a weird but pleasant warmup for what they’ll face in Portland on Sunday. I can’t imagine this one being quite so up and down. I can imagine Dallas putting in yet another professional performance where they grab points though.

NYCFC are the most disappointing team in the league right now. It’s worth repeating how they’ve taken two whole points from their last 21 available. They’re in genuine danger of being last in the Eastern Conference table by the end of the weekend. They’re talented. But the pieces of the puzzle just aren’t connecting right now.

It’s worth peeking in on SKC these days. They’ve been on a bit of a heater and have a chance to jump eighth-place Austin in the standings. Their terrible start is starting to feel like a distant memory.

The Crew are the most entertaining team in the league right now. Chicago are…full of highs and lows.

There are still plenty of issues to work out in Toronto. I imagine trying to work out those issues against Hany Mukhtar is less than ideal.

Maybe Colorado will get Diego Rubio back this weekend? That would be big. At least Orlando are finding their way in attack every now and then. Facundo Torres and Ercan Kara have been heating up lately.

We might be looking at Emanuel Reynoso’s first start of the year. If that turns out to be the case, go ahead and bump this up to Tier II just for the intrigue factor. If not, this should be a totally fine game between two teams sitting on the edge of Audi MLS Cup Playoff spots.

Every now and then, you go into a game not asking for much and come away with more than you ever imagined.

Tier Two: The joy of stumbling onto a match you previously weren't invested in but now are

Atlanta United vs. D.C. United - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

D.C. United have slowly been climbing the standings. They’ve stood up to a couple of tests against some of the league’s best teams, but are still looking for a signature win to cement themselves as one of the East’s most high-upside teams. A win in Atlanta would be something at least close to that. Even with just one win in their last eight, Atlanta are still fifth in the East and are unbeaten in their last five.

Charlotte FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

There should be a big crowd in Charlotte to see a Sounders side that’s stumbling with every other step right now. They’re still third in the West on points per game, but they’ve been comfortably seated aboard the struggle bus since a mid-April loss to Portland. This is a big chance for Charlotte to take down a heavyweight after coming up short against Philly and Columbus last week. Even if they don’t, they’re at least almost through what’s probably their toughest five-game stretch of the year.

New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami CF - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

There might be a few more eyeballs on Inter Miami than normal. It’s the start of a huge six-game stretch where they need to pile on as many points as possible before reinforcements arrive for what will likely be the final 12 or so games of the year. Unfortunately for the Herons, the six-game stretch includes this matchup against a good Revs side, Philadelphia, Columbus and St. Louis. Those points won’t come easy.

Houston Dynamo FC vs. LAFC - Sat., 8:30 pm ET

This is interesting on both sides. Houston keep trying to build on some decent play and it’s going be increasingly interesting week by week to see how LAFC deal with heavy fixture congestion. LAFC looked great on Wednesday against Atlanta, but will the CCL hangover eventually catch up with them?

St. Louis CITY SC vs. LA Galaxy - Sun., 1:00 pm ET

