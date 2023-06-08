USMNTers keep focus on Nations League amid coaching search: "That's our responsibility"

In one week, the US men’s national team face their ancient rivals Mexico in a Concacaf Nations League semifinal in front of what’s expected to be a decidedly pro-El Tri crowd at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

A win is required in order to extend their defense of the 2021 Nations League title, with either Canada or Panama awaiting in the final three days later. And the USMNT will navigate all this – and the Gold Cup – without a permanent head coach, as BJ Callaghan has stepped in for Anthony Hudson as the second interim boss of the year while the hiring process inches forward under new sporting director Matt Crocker.

The players, though, say they don’t mind the wait.

“I think it just highlights the importance of this hire,” US and Nashville SC center back Walker Zimmerman told reporters in a Wednesday media availability from the Yanks’ June camp at the LA Galaxy’s Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. “I'm glad that we aren't rushing into a decision just because we might need an interim for the time being. I think we have to get it right. It's important for everyone to take the time.”

Both Callaghan and Hudson – who departed the program last week to take the manager’s job at Qatari club Al-Markhiya SC – worked as assistants under Gregg Berhalter during the 2022 World Cup cycle and have emphasized continuity and familiarity in the wake of upheaval following the tournament in Qatar.

For players like Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic and Ricardo Pepi who are facing profound uncertainty about where they’ll be playing their club soccer come August, that means one less thing to worry about.

“I think just having BJ, a lot of the things stay the same,” said Pepi. “A lot of the concepts, the way we play, that we build out of the back, a lot of things stay the same because it just crosses over through to a new coach. … It’s very important that he has a good relationship with the players.”