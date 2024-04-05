Your Friday Kickoff: El Tráfico, battle for top of the East highlight Matchday 8

LA Galaxy, Philadelphia Union U-17s reach quarterfinals
The 2024 Generation adidas Cup knockout rounds began Thursday with the Round of 16, kicking off a busy stretch that culminates with U-15 and U-17 championship games on Sunday. LA Galaxy made waves in the U-17 age group, topping Argentine powerhouse River Plate on penalty kicks (5-4) to reach the quarterfinals. The Philadelphia Union survived a tough draw against South Korea's Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.
Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.
All MLS games are worth watching. Some are worth watching more. The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your matchday by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order compared to their time slot.
LAFC vs. LA Galaxy
WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN 3 | Saturday, 7:45 pm ET
Watchability Score: 48/50
This might be the first El Tráfico where the Galaxy come in with an argument that they’re the more likely of the two teams to earn a trophy. It would be a stretch to say they’re favored on the road, but there’s been a clear difference between the two sides to start the year.
The Galaxy are energized and powered by increasing optimism while LAFC are going through the motions with the enthusiasm of someone who’s worked in the same cubicle for 20 years. Maybe a crosstown rivalry with a penchant for going haywire is what wakes them up? As of now, the early signs indicate that LAFC are in danger of finishing below the Galaxy in the standings for just the second time in their existence.
FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 43/50
It won’t be the prettiest game of the weekend, but there’s always something fascinating about watching good teams navigate the Red Bulls-ness of it all. Columbus handled it with ease, Inter Miami not so much. Then again, the Red Bulls are approaching things differently these days. The pressing isn’t quite as full throttle from start to finish, and they’re even holding onto the ball for extended periods at times. Sometimes, anyway. They’re still last in the league in possession.
Columbus Crew vs. D.C. United
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 39/50
The 7:30 ET slot is crowded. This one could have easily been Tier Three on a quieter weekend. For now, though, it’s a highly intriguing Tier Two game. D.C. have had excellent underlying numbers so far and are a genuine threat to break through as a playoff team. A trip to Columbus is the kind of barometer that will tell us how much work they have to do to compete with the league’s best.
Then again, things are off in Columbus right now. Cucho Hernandez’s super-double-secret suspension has lasted for the last two games and has no clear endpoint. It sure seems like they could have used him in CCC play against Tigres this week, but, oh well. Maybe he’ll be back this weekend to help Columbus navigate an intriguing matchup.
Inter Miami vs. Colorado Rapids
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 37/50
Hey, speaking of things being off, Miami imploded midweek against Monterrey. Now they have to turn around and handle a totally decent Rapids team, and they might have to do it without Lionel Messi.
Even with a few obstacles in their way, this probably shouldn’t get too interesting for the Herons. But there hasn’t been much that’s felt straightforward for this group lately.
Seattle Sounders vs. CF Montréal
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, TSN 3, RDS | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 31/50
Montréal are closing up shop on a six-game road trip and Seattle are trying to find any way possible to break out of an early-season slump. If Montréal’s performances on the road so far are any indication, that won’t be easy for Seattle. Still, at home against a team on a neverending road run, the Sounders should be feeling some genuine pressure here. If they don’t get the job done, they might be perilously close to a point of no return in the standings.
Sporting KC vs. Portland Timbers
WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN 2 | Sunday, 1:45 pm ET
Watchability Score: 30/50
The Timbers have hit a wall after a hot start. But we’re willing to give them some time as they integrate new DP forward Jonathan Rodriguez. They’ll need him and the Portland attack to start looking very comfortable as they try to earn points against a good SKC side on the road.
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Toronto FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 29/50
This is quietly an intriguing Tier One matchup. The Whitecaps have looked, as expected, like one of the most complete and consistent teams in the West. Toronto have surprised everyone with their early season performance. The Reds are starting to slip a bit now, though, especially with Lorenzo Insigne out. They’re going to have to win back some hearts and minds before people start considering them a true threat for the playoffs. A result in Vancouver would help.
New York City FC vs. Atlanta United
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 27/50
Atlanta United’s next step on the road to reclaiming true contender status is earning points on the road. They’ll be missing a couple of starters, but they should be looking to prove something against an NYCFC side with four points through their first six games.
New England Revolution vs. Charlotte FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 23/50
Charlotte are intriguing, but the Revs are spiraling in a way that’s not even fun to watch.
Minnesota United vs. Real Salt Lake
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 29/50
The Loons lost their early spot at the top of the West after last week’s loss to Philadelphia. Getting back on track against an RSL side with 10 points through six games won’t be easy. They’ll have to contain RSL striker Chicho Arango to do it, and, well, no one can really seem to do that so far. He has five goals and four assists in six starts.
Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 25/50
Even when Nashville are good, they aren’t necessarily “fun to watch.” Right now, they have seven points in six games and the Union aren’t exactly interested in playing beautiful soccer. This is a game for a more refined MLS palate.
St. Louis CITY vs. FC Dallas
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 23/50
Dallas are grinding their gears right now, and it’s tough to watch.
Chicago Fire FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 22/50
Chicago are recovering from a beatdown in Atlanta, and Houston are on a three-game winning streak. Maybe playing back at home can help the Fire look a little more comfortable against a good team.
Austin FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 18/50
Man, the 8:30 ET slot is playing catch up with 7:30 this week.
- Bradley Wright-Phillips believes Denis Bouanga has another level to reach.
- El Tráfico could "change everything" for the rejuvenated LA Galaxy.
- Which El Tráfico rival carries more pressure?
- Here’s what you need to know for Matchday 8.
- John Herdman is on a mission to turn Toronto FC into an "apex predator.”
Good luck out there. Get through life with a friend.