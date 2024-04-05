Your Friday Kickoff: El Tráfico, battle for top of the East highlight Matchday 8

The 2024 Generation adidas Cup knockout rounds began Thursday with the Round of 16 , kicking off a busy stretch that culminates with U-15 and U-17 championship games on Sunday. LA Galaxy made waves in the U-17 age group, topping Argentine powerhouse River Plate on penalty kicks (5-4) to reach the quarterfinals. The Philadelphia Union survived a tough draw against South Korea's Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

It won’t be the prettiest game of the weekend, but there’s always something fascinating about watching good teams navigate the Red Bulls-ness of it all. Columbus handled it with ease, Inter Miami not so much. Then again, the Red Bulls are approaching things differently these days. The pressing isn’t quite as full throttle from start to finish, and they’re even holding onto the ball for extended periods at times. Sometimes, anyway. They’re still last in the league in possession.

The Galaxy are energized and powered by increasing optimism while LAFC are going through the motions with the enthusiasm of someone who’s worked in the same cubicle for 20 years. Maybe a crosstown rivalry with a penchant for going haywire is what wakes them up? As of now, the early signs indicate that LAFC are in danger of finishing below the Galaxy in the standings for just the second time in their existence.

This might be the first El Tráfico where the Galaxy come in with an argument that they’re the more likely of the two teams to earn a trophy. It would be a stretch to say they’re favored on the road, but there’s been a clear difference between the two sides to start the year.

Every now and then, you go into a game not asking for much and come away with more than you ever imagined.

Columbus Crew vs. D.C. United

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 39/50

The 7:30 ET slot is crowded. This one could have easily been Tier Three on a quieter weekend. For now, though, it’s a highly intriguing Tier Two game. D.C. have had excellent underlying numbers so far and are a genuine threat to break through as a playoff team. A trip to Columbus is the kind of barometer that will tell us how much work they have to do to compete with the league’s best.

Then again, things are off in Columbus right now. Cucho Hernandez’s super-double-secret suspension has lasted for the last two games and has no clear endpoint. It sure seems like they could have used him in CCC play against Tigres this week, but, oh well. Maybe he’ll be back this weekend to help Columbus navigate an intriguing matchup.

Inter Miami vs. Colorado Rapids

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 37/50

Hey, speaking of things being off, Miami imploded midweek against Monterrey. Now they have to turn around and handle a totally decent Rapids team, and they might have to do it without Lionel Messi.

Even with a few obstacles in their way, this probably shouldn’t get too interesting for the Herons. But there hasn’t been much that’s felt straightforward for this group lately.

Seattle Sounders vs. CF Montréal

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, TSN 3, RDS | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 31/50

Montréal are closing up shop on a six-game road trip and Seattle are trying to find any way possible to break out of an early-season slump. If Montréal’s performances on the road so far are any indication, that won’t be easy for Seattle. Still, at home against a team on a neverending road run, the Sounders should be feeling some genuine pressure here. If they don’t get the job done, they might be perilously close to a point of no return in the standings.

Sporting KC vs. Portland Timbers

WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN 2 | Sunday, 1:45 pm ET

Watchability Score: 30/50