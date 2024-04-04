John Herdman on mission to turn Toronto FC into an "apex predator"

Toronto FC are among the most pleasant early-season surprises in 2024, entering a new era under head coach John Herdman.

"It takes around that, six people, to transform a culture. We literally go out to the 76 people in the whole organization, from the guys who work on the pitch, to get them part of our, we call it a train to win culture, and get them understanding the principles [of] how they contribute to our success."

"It's worked wherever we've gone," Herdman explained on Offside with Taylor Twellman . "And there's a group of us. I said this to [club president] Bill Manning when I took the job, 'This isn't a job for John and two assistant coaches. If you don't afford me the opportunity to bring six people...'

Herdman, who fostered a reputation as a turnaround artist during his time leading Canada's men's and women's national teams, is trying to apply a similar formula at the club level.

It's still early, but the returns have certainly been positive.

Entering a Matchday 8 test at Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), Toronto are fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 3W-2L-1D record (10 points). It's a much stronger start than pundits expected, especially after TFC finished bottom of the league table last season.

"It's going to take time, but you don't know. Sometimes it just happens because all the stars align," Herdman said. "That could be this season. You never know.