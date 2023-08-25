Your Friday Kickoff: Don’t miss these must-watch Matchday 28 games

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

*The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?

Soccer is nice to have on. And sometimes you look up and see something fun.

It’s a new era for the Timbers. They’ll take the field without Gio Savarese in charge for the first time since 2018. That’s probably not enough to make this one all that entertaining, but who knows, maybe we’ll get a classic MLS After Dark performance. Whether it’s entertaining or not, the ‘Caps need a win. They’re just one point ahead of 10th-place Dallas.

Chicago are still in a playoff spot, if you didn’t know. The Galaxy… are not and probably won’t be anytime soon after Gaston Brugman’s injury. It’s hard to see it, at least. This is one of those games that Chicago need to win if they want to convince folks they actually have the juice to break a lengthy playoff drought this season.

Yeah, we just saw this but it’s still two solid teams. The most interesting aspect of this though is probably RSL learning to live life without Pablo Ruiz. He’s been the key figure for them this year, scoring four times and delivering six assists. His recent knee injury changes the chemistry of things for an RSL team that had a whole lot of momentum heading into Leagues Cup. Now, after falling out of the tournament and falling to this same Houston team in the US Open Cup, it feels like they’re back on their heels for the first time in a while.

The Quakes really need to take care of business here. Even on the road. SKC’s season is hanging by a thread at this point, and San Jose are right in the thick of the playoff race in the West.

D.C. are doing their best to hang on to their Audi MLS Cup Playoff hopes, but Philadelphia won’t make it easy. I think it’s fair to wonder if D.C. can steer into the skid and save their season at this point.

Every now and then, you go into a game not asking for much and come away with more than you ever imagined.

Tier Two: The joy of stumbling onto a match you previously weren't invested in but now are

Charlotte FC vs. LAFC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 30/50

Charlotte’s playoff hopes are slim at this point, but any chance to see what kind of form this LAFC team is rounding into down the stretch feels like a chance you have to take. Last year we watched them build toward a Supporters’ Shield win before winning MLS Cup. They aren’t fighting for a Shield this year, but they are working their way back toward the top of the Western Conference after a tough post-CCL run. If they keep steamrolling teams week after week, it will be hard to see anyone else as the favorites in the West heading into the playoffs.

FC Cincinnati vs. NYCFC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 31/50

I’m personally done waiting on this NYCFC team to come good, but that doesn’t mean you have to be. There’s always a chance they finally put it together in attack against… the league’s best team. I mean, it could happen, right?

CF Montréal vs. New England Revolution - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 30/50

There is a tier of teams in the East that aren’t quite a sure bet for a playoff spot but at least still have a chance at one. Montréal are at the top of that tier right now after their win over Toronto last weekend and have a chance to build on an encouraging attacking performance by getting the better of a New England side that… well, it would be bad enough if they were only having to deal with Djordje Petrovic’s likely departure. They’re also dealing with Bruce Arena’s continued absence and an injury to Brandon Bye in addition to losing a keeper that will go down as one of, if not the best shot-stoppers in MLS history. I don’t think that’s a thing you casually overcome down the stretch.

FC Dallas vs. Austin FC - Sat., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 35/50

An in-state rivalry match that also happens to be a six-pointer for one of the West’s final playoff spots. It’s tough to tell if either of these teams is actually anything better than just completely average at this point, but this should still be fun.

Minnesota United vs. Seattle Sounders - Sun., 4:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free, FOX

Plusometer Score: 36/50