Young Players: Who stood out in Matchday 4?

Did you show up to Chase Stadium, or tune in to MLS Season Pass, hoping to catch a glimpse of the GOAT on Sunday afternoon? If so, we’re certain – CERTAIN – you walked away from Montréal’s 3-2 win over Inter Miami giving thanks for the showcase of talented youngsters you witnessed rather than ruing Tata Martino’s decision to rest Leo Messi and taper down his superstar friends’ minutes amid a congested stretch of the Herons’ calendar.

While YPPOTW eligibles Noah Allen, Toto Avilés, Diego Gómez, David Ruiz and Jules-Anthony Vilsaint all took the pitch in Fort Lauderdale, it was the lanky Álvarez who shined brightest, nodding home a corner-kick header for the game’s opening goal – his first in MLS – and anchoring CFM’s resistance to a ferocious late push from the hosts. Forced to play their first six games of the season on the road, the undefeated Quebecois are embracing it and now sit joint-top of the overall table on a points-per-game basis.