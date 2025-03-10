Young Players: Who stepped up on Matchday 3?

LAFC 's 19-year-old prodigy came to MLS last season as one of the most sought-after prospects in the world, with the Black & Gold reportedly competing with global powerhouses for his services. Martínez showcased that pedigree on Saturday despite LAFC's 5-2 defeat at Seattle Sounders FC .

This run and finish, which started at midfield, is one of the best individual efforts you'll see all season. It also came against a defense that conceded the fewest goals in the league in 2024.