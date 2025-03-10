Young Players: Who stepped up on Matchday 3?

It was another big week for MLS's rising stars, which included a solo-goal for the ages and several of our selections (and honorable mentions) playing major roles in positive results.
Here were the best and brightest from Matchday 3.
Shore made his first MLS start as New York City FC celebrated the home-opener of their 10th anniversary season – and head coach Pascal Jansen couldn't have asked much more from the 17-year-old.
The homegrown midfielder showcased an impressive all-around skillset as NYCFC took a 2-1 victory over Orlando City SC, earning Player of the Match honors from his club.
An offseason signing by Nashville SC, the 21-year-old Swede has looked lively since arriving from IF Elfsborg on a U22 Initiative deal.
Qasem nodded home his first league goal on Saturday, helping Nashville cruise to a 2-0 victory over the Portland Timbers at GEODIS Park.
LAFC's 19-year-old prodigy came to MLS last season as one of the most sought-after prospects in the world, with the Black & Gold reportedly competing with global powerhouses for his services. Martínez showcased that pedigree on Saturday despite LAFC's 5-2 defeat at Seattle Sounders FC.
This run and finish, which started at midfield, is one of the best individual efforts you'll see all season. It also came against a defense that conceded the fewest goals in the league in 2024.
It takes a special defensive effort to maintain a clean sheet while down a man, and that's exactly what Inter Miami got as they claimed a gutsy 1-0 result against Charlotte FC.
Integral to those efforts was their 20-year-old homegrown defender, who's emerged as a steady contributor for a Herons side that's supplemented their vaunted "Core Four" with an impressive array of young up-and-comers.
Of note: Allen recently switched his international allegiance from the US to Greece.
Now in his seventh season with the Sounders, it can be easy to forget Leyva is still just 21 years old.
Drawing the start in Seattle's double-pivot alongside veteran teammate João Paulo as the Rave Green rotated their lineup due to Concacaf Champions Cup obligations, the homegrown midfielder was razor-sharp in a 5-2 win over LAFC.
- Leonardo Barroso: In his debut performance, the Chicago Fire's new Portuguese fullback scored the game-winning goal in a 3-1 victory at FC Dallas. Barroso was acquired this winter from Sporting CP on a U22 deal.
- Harbor Miller: It's been a rough start to the season for the LA Galaxy, but Miller's first MLS start vs. St. Louis CITY SC gave fans a glimpse of the future. The 17-year-old fullback was active in deputizing for the injured Miki Yamane.
- Tate Johnson: Johnson scored on his MLS debut, capping a 2-0 win for Vancouver over Montréal. The 19-year-old fullback was selected No. 15 overall in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft and has a Generation adidas contract.