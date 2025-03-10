Young Players of the Matchday

Young Players: Who stepped up on Matchday 3?

Young Players - MD3 - 2025 season

Ari Liljenwall

It was another big week for MLS's rising stars, which included a solo-goal for the ages and several of our selections (and honorable mentions) playing major roles in positive results.

Here were the best and brightest from Matchday 3.

NYC_2025_Shore_Jonathan_MLS-OBJ-0001B2
Jonathan Shore
Midfielder · New York City FC

Shore made his first MLS start as New York City FC celebrated the home-opener of their 10th anniversary season – and head coach Pascal Jansen couldn't have asked much more from the 17-year-old.

The homegrown midfielder showcased an impressive all-around skillset as NYCFC took a 2-1 victory over Orlando City SC, earning Player of the Match honors from his club.

NSH_Qasem_Ahmed_MLS-OBJ-00082B
Ahmed Qasem
Midfielder · Nashville SC

An offseason signing by Nashville SC, the 21-year-old Swede has looked lively since arriving from IF Elfsborg on a U22 Initiative deal.

Qasem nodded home his first league goal on Saturday, helping Nashville cruise to a 2-0 victory over the Portland Timbers at GEODIS Park.

LAFC_2025_Martinez_David_MLS-OBJ-00057Z
David Martínez
Midfielder · Los Angeles Football Club

LAFC's 19-year-old prodigy came to MLS last season as one of the most sought-after prospects in the world, with the Black & Gold reportedly competing with global powerhouses for his services. Martínez showcased that pedigree on Saturday despite LAFC's 5-2 defeat at Seattle Sounders FC.

This run and finish, which started at midfield, is one of the best individual efforts you'll see all season. It also came against a defense that conceded the fewest goals in the league in 2024.

CLUB_2025 MIA_Allen_Noah_MLS-OBJ-0000AH
Noah Allen
Defender · Inter Miami CF

It takes a special defensive effort to maintain a clean sheet while down a man, and that's exactly what Inter Miami got as they claimed a gutsy 1-0 result against Charlotte FC.

Integral to those efforts was their 20-year-old homegrown defender, who's emerged as a steady contributor for a Herons side that's supplemented their vaunted "Core Four" with an impressive array of young up-and-comers.

Of note: Allen recently switched his international allegiance from the US to Greece.

SEA_Leyva_Danny_MLS-OBJ-0000MM
Danny Leyva
Midfielder · Seattle Sounders FC

Now in his seventh season with the Sounders, it can be easy to forget Leyva is still just 21 years old.

Drawing the start in Seattle's double-pivot alongside veteran teammate João Paulo as the Rave Green rotated their lineup due to Concacaf Champions Cup obligations, the homegrown midfielder was razor-sharp in a 5-2 win over LAFC.

Honorable Mentions
  • Leonardo Barroso: In his debut performance, the Chicago Fire's new Portuguese fullback scored the game-winning goal in a 3-1 victory at FC Dallas. Barroso was acquired this winter from Sporting CP on a U22 deal.
  • Harbor Miller: It's been a rough start to the season for the LA Galaxy, but Miller's first MLS start vs. St. Louis CITY SC gave fans a glimpse of the future. The 17-year-old fullback was active in deputizing for the injured Miki Yamane.
  • Tate Johnson: Johnson scored on his MLS debut, capping a 2-0 win for Vancouver over Montréal. The 19-year-old fullback was selected No. 15 overall in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft and has a Generation adidas contract.
Ari Liljenwall -
@AriLiljenwall

Related Stories

More News
More News
Video
Video