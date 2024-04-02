Young Players: Who stepped up in Matchday 7?

How fierce? An 18-year-old phenom pulls off a skill check like THIS to score the go-ahead goal (his first in MLS) in a tight Western Conference match, and doesn’t make the cut:

Even with those 100 or so players back from international duty, youngsters were right in the mix in Matchday 7, stoking fierce competition for places in this week’s rundown.

Alas, David Martínez ’s quick collection of twin yellow cards put his team in a tough spot and scuppered his YPPOTW prospects. But the kid’s clearly uber-talented and we expect to see his name in these annals plenty in the coming months and years, and for the right reasons.

You’ve probably heard or read about Quinn’s younger brother Cavan lately, the impudently skillful 14-year-old Union academy kid who’s been dubbed, in some quarters, as the best prospect in the world at his age – and if you haven’t yet, we expect you will soon enough. Maybe even right here in this very series; who knows what the future holds?

Set that hype aside for a second and fix your gaze on the DOOP first team, because it sure looks to us like the ‘older’ Sullivan bro, who only turned 20 last week, is making The Leap in front of our very eyes. Quinn has started all nine of Philly’s matches this year and like his fellow homegrown Jack McGlynn, is bringing something different from the rest of the midfield rotation.