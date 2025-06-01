Young guns! Peyton Miller, Ilay Feingold pace surging Revs

The pair combined for all three of New England’s goals against a 10-man Montréal side, each picking up an assist, without sacrificing their defensive responsibilities.

Miller, 17, and Feingold, 20, have been an important cog in manager Caleb Porter’s 3-5-2 formation. The young pair provide important width for the Revolution, but more importantly, have shown the ability to take over matches.

“They still have a lot of areas they need to improve in, but they have as much talent and potential as any wingback in the league,” head coach Caleb Porter said of his young wide players. “That’s exciting because they’re only going to get better and better.”

Feingold’s brace was the first by any New England player since captain Carles Gil ’s two-goal output vs. the New York Red Bulls in March. The Israeli international was acquired in January on a U22 Initiative deal.

With two goals and an assist against CF Montréal, @NERevolution defender Ilay Feingold (20 years, 281 days old) became the third-youngest player in club history to record at least three goal contributions in a match. pic.twitter.com/1jYBwYdg6N

Miller’s defensive play was especially impressive. The teenager won six of his 10 duels through the match along with three tackles and two interceptions as Montréal looked to target the homegrown product.

The performance came on the heels of Miller being named to the USA U-20 national team with an eye on the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile this fall.

“They are a key for us,” Gil said afterwards. “To be able to play in our formation, we need them.”

Saturday’s win wrapped up a grueling stretch for New England, their eighth match across all competitions in May. They survived the gauntlet with 10 of a possible 18 points, putting them just outside of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs picture.