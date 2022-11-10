World Cup: Orlando City's Facundo Torres, LA Galaxy's Martín Cáceres make Uruguay roster

South American titans Uruguay are heading to the 2022 FIFA World Cup with two MLS stars in tow.

LA Galaxy defender Martín Cáceres and Orlando City SC Designated Player Facundo Torres have been included in Diego Alonso's 26-man roster for the tournament that kicks off in less than two weeks.

A mainstay with Los Charrúas for well over a decade, the 35-year-old Cáceres joined the Galaxy during the summer transfer window to maintain match fitness with a call-up in mind and accumulated 603 total minutes over eight appearances between the regular season and the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs. This will be his fourth World Cup, after participating in South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

Torres, 22, was less of a sure thing, despite a breakout first year with the Lions. Orlando's record-setting signing from Peñarol had a 9g/10a haul over 33 regular-season games. He also was brilliant throughout the club's historic US Open Cup-winning campaign, scoring a brace in a 3-0 final win over USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC.

In the end, these performances were enough to convince Alonso, the former Inter Miami coach.