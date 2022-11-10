World Cup: Orlando City's Facundo Torres, LA Galaxy's Martín Cáceres make Uruguay roster

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

World Cup-Uruguay

South American titans Uruguay are heading to the 2022 FIFA World Cup with two MLS stars in tow.

LA Galaxy defender Martín Cáceres and Orlando City SC Designated Player Facundo Torres have been included in Diego Alonso's 26-man roster for the tournament that kicks off in less than two weeks.

A mainstay with Los Charrúas for well over a decade, the 35-year-old Cáceres joined the Galaxy during the summer transfer window to maintain match fitness with a call-up in mind and accumulated 603 total minutes over eight appearances between the regular season and the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs. This will be his fourth World Cup, after participating in South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

Torres, 22, was less of a sure thing, despite a breakout first year with the Lions. Orlando's record-setting signing from Peñarol had a 9g/10a haul over 33 regular-season games. He also was brilliant throughout the club's historic US Open Cup-winning campaign, scoring a brace in a 3-0 final win over USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC.

In the end, these performances were enough to convince Alonso, the former Inter Miami coach.

Two-time World Cup champions (1930, 1950) Uruguay will compete in Group H against South Korea (Nov. 24), Portugal (Nov. 28) and Ghana (Dec. 2).

World Cup Martín Cáceres Facundo Torres Orlando City SC LA Galaxy

Related Stories

Orlando City shocker: Júnior Urso leaves club due to "personal reasons"
Orlando City SC acquire Luca Petrasso in trade with Toronto FC
Concacaf Champions League 2023 draw: MLS teams learn Round of 16 matchups
More News
More News
World Cup: Orlando City's Facundo Torres, LA Galaxy's Martín Cáceres make Uruguay roster

World Cup: Orlando City's Facundo Torres, LA Galaxy's Martín Cáceres make Uruguay roster
Alyssa and Gisele Thompson's unusual path to USWNT success via MLS NEXT
MLS NEXT Fest

Alyssa and Gisele Thompson's unusual path to USWNT success via MLS NEXT
WATCH: Teary-eyed Cristian Roldan tells parents about USMNT World Cup spot

WATCH: Teary-eyed Cristian Roldan tells parents about USMNT World Cup spot
Patrice Bernier's Canada roster predictions for 2022 World Cup

Patrice Bernier's Canada roster predictions for 2022 World Cup
Austin FC defender Jon Gallagher signs contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC defender Jon Gallagher signs contract extension
DC United acquire Derrick Williams in trade with LA Galaxy
Transfer Tracker

DC United acquire Derrick Williams in trade with LA Galaxy
More News
Video
Video
Big transfer moves set to go down in MLS & how St. Louis should approach the expansion draft
1:20:48

Big transfer moves set to go down in MLS & how St. Louis should approach the expansion draft
Jesse Marsch on USMNT World Cup expectations and managing the pressure of the Premier League
51:48

Jesse Marsch on USMNT World Cup expectations and managing the pressure of the Premier League
Gareth Bale! LAFC star's MLS Cup goal heard around the world
3:55

Gareth Bale! LAFC star's MLS Cup goal heard around the world
DEANDRE'S WORLD | Music, Meditation & Qatar 2022
10:27

DEANDRE'S WORLD | Music, Meditation & Qatar 2022
More Video