World Cup opener arrives: USMNT look to "get everything" from Wales

AL RAYYAN, Qatar – A pandemic. A sweeping youth movement. An arduous qualifying journey that was somehow simultaneously compacted and winding, earning a precious ticket to a distant desert land. The shock and trauma of the 2018 cycle’s failures hanging heavy overhead, and the global turmoil of perhaps the most controversial tournament in FIFA history always rumbling menacingly in the background.

“I think all the guys are ready to go and the staff is ready to go and put a good game plan together. So hopefully we execute that and get the three points on Monday.”

“Three years, four years of just working up to this moment,” midfielder and emotional touchstone Weston McKennie told reporters in Saturday night’s matchday-1 press conference before the USMNT’s training session at Al-Gharafa Stadium.

It’s been a long, strange trip for the US men’s national team . But now that they’ve at last reached the stage they’ve been aiming for, with their World Cup opener vs. Wales arriving Monday (2 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo), they’re vowing not to let it slip through their grasp.

The requisite how-important-is-your-opening-World-Cup-match facts. In the six World Cups under the current format... 😀 84% of opening match winners advanced 😐 59% advanced after a draw 😬 11% of opening-match losers advanced

Chatty, energetic both on and off the field, always poised to crack a smile or joke, McKennie kept true to his sunny disposition when asked one of the most pressing questions around coach Gregg Berhalter’s lineup vs. Wales: Has he healed the quad strain that sidelined him over the past few weeks in Italy?

“The week has gone good,” he said of this injury. “I came in at a pace that was controlled by Juventus and by the national team, they were both working together to make sure that I'm 100% fit here. So I came and did a couple of days of just maintaining and keeping it under control. And yeah, we played a friendly the other day and I felt good, felt ready to go.”

While U.S. Soccer staff have resolutely insisted on calling it a “training exercise,” McKennie and his teammates didn’t hesitate to acknowledge Thursday’s scrimmage with Al-Gharafa SC, the Qatar Stars League side that calls their training venue home, as a competitive occasion that helped them in their curtailed preparations for the first match. Nor did Al-Gharafa, for that matter, as the club publicly confirmed that it was a 6-0 scoreline in favor of the Yanks.

Its value might go double for the MLS-based players who haven’t played a game in weeks.

“It was a great scrimmage. We definitely got a lot out of it defensively, offensively. Finishing attacks was great. Obviously we had a couple goals in there, get the guys confident in front of the net,” said defender Aaron Long, who appears to be competing with Tim Ream for the left-sided center back role next to Walker Zimmerman.