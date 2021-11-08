Wild, wild West: Decision Day chaos ends in LA Galaxy heartbreak

After being above the Audi MLS Cup Playoff line for the vast majority of 2021, and then the vast majority of Decision Day, when the final whistle blew on Sunday early evening in Los Angeles, it was heartbreak for the LA Galaxy.

The Galaxy played a thrilling, end-to-end 3-3 draw with Minnesota United. They knew they needed a win to ensure playoff qualification, but a draw could have been good enough if other results went their way.

As expected, it made for a chaotic day.

A game-winning goal deep stoppage time for Real Salt Lake against Sporting KC, combined with the Galaxy dropping points to Minnesota at home, left LAG without a chair as the music stopped: They finished in 8th place in the Western Conference, missing out on the playoffs by virtue of having won one game fewer than RSL.

”It’s obvious we didn’t deserve to be in the playoffs, regardless of some stuff I’ve been hearing about VAR in the other game — which is incredible — but that’s for another time," star forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez told media after the game. "For now, all I have in my mind and my brain is that it hurts. When you give everything to something, it hurts. I’m very hurt.”