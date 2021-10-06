Which Western Conference bubble teams will make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs?

What do we make of the logjam that is the Western Conference playoff race? Whose bubble will burst and who will push past the pack and book a spot in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs? That was discussed on the latest episode of Extratime .

"They have been the most Jekyll and Hyde team of this group,” Gass said of RSL. “I think you look at Minnesota and believe the talent is enough in big moments to get them over the line.”

That means Real Salt Lake , currently in fifth place on 39 points, would be out.

Co-host David Gass predicted the LA Galaxy , winless in their last nine, Minnesota United FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC would be the three teams above the line when the dust clears on Decision Day (Nov. 7).

There are six points separating the teams from positions 5-10 in the Western Conference. With the top four teams moving away from that pack, that means six teams are vying for just three spots.

Gass said RSL's remaining schedule, which includes a rivalry showdown with the Colorado Rapids, a meeting with fellow playoff chaser San Jose and back-to-back matches against Portland and Sporting Kansas City to close out the regular season, isn’t necessarily brutal, but the club’s inconsistency could be their downfall.

Meanwhile, the Whitecaps, fresh off a 3-0 win over the Quakes that extended their unbeaten streak to four matches, are the most in-form squad of the bunch, Gass argues.

“Right now it feels like Vancouver’s the team of all of these that knows who they are the best and they’ve been the most consistent, so I feel pretty good about them making the postseason even as I’ve banged on saying they just need something from [Lucas] Cavallini,” Gass said. “I just think it’s too hard for Brian White and [Ryan] Gauld to carry the goalscoring through the end of this.”

Gauld’s signing in late July has been a turning point for the Caps, who have lost just once in their last 15 matches.

“It’s not just because Gauld is so good, it’s because as a team they’re collectively playing good and fun soccer,” co-host Matt Doyle said. “I’m enjoying watching them so I’m kind of hoping we end up seeing them in the playoffs."