Which 2022 MLS SuperDraft player is most likely to "make it"?

When the 2022 MLS SuperDraft gets underway Tuesday (2:30 pm ET), a reality lingers in the background: the annual acquisition of talent from the collegiate level is an inexact science.

Being selected does not guarantee a prominent first-team role, and the SuperDraft has become more of a complementary roster-building mechanism than a foundational one. But history has shown that there are gems to be found that can develop into stars in MLS and even make waves with overseas transfers, with Tajon Buchanan (New England) and Daryl Dike (Orlando) the most recent examples.

In 2022, who can rise above the noise and truly impact an MLS club? The Extratime crew debated that on their latest episode, with co-host Matt Doyle declaring that Saint Louis University defender Kipp Keller is the safest bet, comparing him favorably to former Nashville SC SuperDraft pick Jack Maher.

"It wouldn't surprise me if he followed in the footsteps of what Jack Maher is doing in Nashville," Doyle said. "He barely played in year one, by the middle of the season he was starting center back and looks the part of a guy who will be a high-level starting center back in MLS for a decade. And that's if he doesn't improve at all from here on out. If he does improve another level or two, you're talking about a guy who might be sold to a European team for $5 million.