Where Lorenzo Insigne fits into MLS’ most consequential signings

Lorenzo Insigne will officially join Toronto FC come July 1 after a blockbuster move (pre-contract) from Serie A side Napoli , which means we get a full six months of columns out of it and everyone else gets a full six months to worry about how much the Italian star is about to hurt their team in particular. It’s the kind of move that can catch and hold onto your attention for that long.

* Consequential can mean so many different things here and I had to make a bunch of arbitrary decisions to get this list in place. Just keep in mind I’m looking at the impact of the transfer itself and not the impact the player had on his team while playing for them. Yes, we ranked my arbitrary decisions. Y’all love rankings, everyone loves rankings.

To try and take the unexpected and put all of its potential ramifications near and long-term into context, let’s take a look at the most *consequential transfers in MLS history and see where Insigne might fit in.

We won’t know exactly how big of a deal it actually is until years from now when we take into account the full ramifications, but it feels like a good a time as ever to take a wide-eyed, “ohmygoodness what is happening” look at a signing that's bound to affect Major League Soccer for years to come. After all, he's signed a four-year Designated Player deal through June 2026.

This whole section could just be a video of someone pointing to a sign with Henry’s name on it over and over again and just saying “LOOKIT.” It’s Thierry Henry. His association with anything is instantly noteworthy. However, I’ll admit, it was a tough decision for me to put him in the top five.

If we’re talking “consequential” transfers, there are a whole handful of ways we can look at that. Other options for this fifth spot included, but weren’t limited to: Pity Martinez (South American Player of the Year, reportedly the most expensive transfer in MLS history), Sebastian Giovinco (Insigne before Insigne), Didier Drogba (living legend), Wayne Rooney (Wazza), David Villa (self-explanatory) and Robbie Keane (duh).

In the end, I picked Henry for being the player who solidified the Beckham effect as more than just a flash in the pan. Even if you can point to his signing as an “MLS 2.0” deal and an affirmation of the recently announced as deceased by those paying attention “retirement league” narrative, you can’t deny those kinds of moves were important in capturing the attention of new fans and the soccer world at large.