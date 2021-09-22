Extratime

What will Luchi Gonzalez's departure mean for FC Dallas, MLS? 

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

FC Dallas have become a model of success when it comes to developing players through their academy, giving them first-team minutes and selling those homegrowns to European suitors.

But success on the field, in terms of wins and loses, has been lacking in 2021, which led to the decision to part ways with head coach Luchi Gonzalez last Sunday.

What’s the next step for FC Dallas? Will there be a philosophical change? Will there be a ripple effect throughout MLS? Can #PlayYourKids, sell your kids and winning go hand in hand?

These are among the questions posed in the latest Extratime episode, leaving co-host Calen Carr concerned about a shift to the mentality of playing a veteran over a young player to get a needed result.

Carr, who played for Chicago Fire FC and Houston Dynamo FC across an eight-year MLS career, said he's witnessed those forces and hopes they won't return following Gonzalez’s departure.

“The thing that does worry me a little bit is does this have a chilling effect on managers playing young players in MLS,” Carr said. “… If you’re a new manager coming into FC Dallas and you take this job and you’re hovering right around the playoff line and you have to make a tough decision on whether to play a young player from the academy and give them an opportunity or do you want to play a veteran to save your job – that’s what’s happened in the history of MLS in the past. That’s the MLS I played in.”

Advertising

Carr said the expectation of being a leading selling club in MLS and being near the top of the table is somewhat unrealistic, especially when a club struggles with incoming signings in the transfer market.

“You can’t have it both ways and for me, FC Dallas is falling a little bit into that category of saying, 'We want to sell these players, we want to change the model, but we also want this other thing where we have to be winning all the time regardless of who we’ve moved on from,'” Carr said.

Another club that has become a model of youth development is the Philadelphia Union, who won the 2020 Supporters’ Shield with big contributions from since-transferred US men's national teamers Brenden Aaronson and Mark McKenzie. Now, they're barely above the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line in the Eastern Conference after both players made the move to Europe.

“We’re not at the point yet where you can sell players on and not adjust your expectations and expect to continue to rise,” Carr said, adding, “For me, Luchi fell into a little bit of this trap where he was expected to be continuing to make progress on the field, but then the definition for success was different internally.”

You can watch the entire Extratime episode here.

Extratime FC Dallas

Advertising

Related Stories

Hot streak or legitimate contender? Making sense of LAFC and Portland
Are Atlanta United and DC United for real?
Will the New England Revolution clinch the Supporters' Shield and make history?

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
MLS Fantasy Week 22 Positional Rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 22 Positional Rankings
Before new Leagues Cup format, Seattle Sounders seek statement against Club Leon
Leagues Cup

Before new Leagues Cup format, Seattle Sounders seek statement against Club Leon
What will Luchi Gonzalez's departure mean for FC Dallas, MLS? 
Extratime

What will Luchi Gonzalez's departure mean for FC Dallas, MLS? 
Sources: LA Galaxy GM Dennis te Kloese targeted by Chivas, multiple Liga MX clubs
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: LA Galaxy GM Dennis te Kloese targeted by Chivas, multiple Liga MX clubs
"This club is about winning trophies": Seattle Sounders laser-focused for Leagues Cup Final
Leagues Cup

"This club is about winning trophies": Seattle Sounders laser-focused for Leagues Cup Final
Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco wins Week 26 AT&T Goal of the Week

Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco wins Week 26 AT&T Goal of the Week
More News
Video
Video
Leagues Cup Final: Road to Las Vegas
1:00

Leagues Cup Final: Road to Las Vegas
MLS and Liga MX give back to the community
0:41

MLS and Liga MX give back to the community
Too Much Pressure on Young USMNT Players? Maurice Edu Weighs In
47:33

Too Much Pressure on Young USMNT Players? Maurice Edu Weighs In
Concacaf special announcement
0:00

Concacaf special announcement
More Video