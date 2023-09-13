What we learned from USMNT's Minnesota romp over Oman

The vibes were good, the goals were well-taken, the intensity and execution much elevated from Saturday's game with Uzbekistan… and the opponent was, on balance, pretty hapless.

Maybe Oman just suffered an off night. Perhaps the Uzbeks – who just stunned Mexico with an injury-time equalizer to snatch a 3-3 draw down in Atlanta – really are getting slandered by the FIFA rankings system that places them 74th in the world, one spot behind Oman. But the US men’s national team ’s 4-0 win over their guests from Arabia at Allianz Field was lopsided enough to render balanced evaluations very difficult.

It’s been a weird year for Weston McKennie. After a solid World Cup campaign in Qatar, Juventus’ financial woes made him a saleable asset over the winter, leading to him parachuting into Leeds United to join his compatriots Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson for a relegation dogfight which… did not go well at all. Then he returned to Turin in the summer, seemingly guaranteed to be shipped out for whatever price could be mustered – yet he’s still wearing the black and white stripes, and has appeared in all three of their early Serie A matches.

It’s fair to say his tendency towards inconsistency has complicated his club career. Yet when you watch him on a night when he’s on song and feeling it, and Tuesday was most definitely one of those, the fluid ease and energy with which he deploys his all-around skillset remains jaw-dropping.

Here he logged 86 touches and completed 61/72 passes (85%), including two key passes and 15/18 long balls, most of them big switches of play that made Oman scramble over and over again to keep some semblance of a sturdy defensive shape, as well as three interceptions, five defensive actions and 11 recoveries. The FC Dallas academy alum was the straw that stirred the USMNT’s drink in St. Paul.

“We wanted to purposely go to one side, drag them over, and then we'd have two in midfield that [Oman’s] attacking midfielder would have a hard time dealing with and we’d be able to switch the ball,” said head coach Gregg Berhalter. “Weston was a key contributor to that, he saw the space and was able to take advantage of it.”