What the 2021 MLS season meant for Seattle Sounders FC

But they eventually ran out of ideas and ran into teams who didn’t come out of their own defensive shell, and for just the second time under Brian Schmetzer, suffered an early playoff exit.

The Sounders came out of the gates firing and compensated beautifully not just for the guys they parted with after last season, but also for missing stars like Nicolas Lodeiro , Jordan Morris , Stefan Frei and, on and off, Raul Ruidiaz . The foundation is strong and it was really, really impressive – easily the most impressive Seattle regular season since they won the Supporters’ Shield in 2014.

Formation and tactics

Brian Schmetzer got it so, so right from the start this year. He scrapped his long-preferred 4-2-3-1 for a 3-5-2 that, on occasion, became a 3-4-2-1 and damn did it work on both sides of the ball. The Sounders spent months and months pitching shutouts and if Nouhou had stayed healthy there’s a good chance we’d have been speaking about him as both the Breakout Player of the Year (not an actual award, except on Extratime) and the Defender of the Year (an actual award).

The key to how this worked was Cristian Roldan playing as a kind of central winger, making diagonal runs to the right flank to overload that side with his brother (one of the outstanding wingbacks in the entire league this year) while Brad Smith bombed up the other flank. Seattle got a lot of numbers into the attack and did so at pace, and it was dope.

All of this started from much, much deeper on the field than what we’re used to seeing from Seattle – the great Joao Paulo had a lot to do with that! – and it’s there in the numbers: as per Second Spectrum, Seattle successfully evaded almost 90 pressures per game in the final third, which was third-best in the league. This year they plummeted down to 23rd, evading 56 final third pressures per game.