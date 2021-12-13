What the 2021 MLS season meant for Portland Timbers

Wrong. Portland, as you certainly know if you’re reading this, lost MLS Cup 2021 via a PK shootout smack in front of the Timbers Army. It was a brutal end to what, nonetheless, has to go down as a successful season.

Then, after being pretty poor for 93 minutes at Providence Park, they scored one of the most dramatic goals in league history in the 94th minute. A storybook ending was sure to ensue, right?

The Timbers scuffled along for the first two-thirds of the year, suffered one of the most embarrassing defeats in club history, then became an entirely different team – one that was entirely similar to the group they were last summer during their march to the MLS is Back Tournament title – en route to making a third-ever MLS Cup appearance, and their first as hosts.

Formation and tactics

It was once again a 4-2-3-1 almost exclusively from Gio Savarese, which was obviously the right call – it fits the personnel, even when the personnel is being heavily rotated (at times) due to injuries or, less frequently, international absences.

It was, once again, a LOT of counterattacking from Portland, who have primarily been a counterattacking team for most of the past eight seasons. There was some movement away from that in 2020 and to start 2021, but Eryk Williamson’s mid-season ACL tear basically destroyed that plan.

So they settled back into that low block and, at the same time, Savarese started pulling his wildly attack-minded fullbacks deeper in order to stop leaving the center backs so exposed. Combine that with tightening up their set-piece defense (up until mid-August they were the worst team in the league defending on restarts; then they went 20 games without giving up a set-piece goal)... et voila. Contenders again.