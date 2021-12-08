What the 2021 MLS season meant for Orlando City SC

Two straight years in the postseason is undeniable progress even if they didn’t stick the landing.

And they still made it to the playoffs anyway, giving a pretty good account of themselves in the process. No, they didn’t end up where they wanted, but it’s worth remembering “Orlando City” was a punchline just 24 months ago.

Yeah, by a lot of measures I think it’s fair to classify this season as a disappointment for Orlando City . Their attacking group never really clicked, their defense wasn’t as sturdy as in 2020, and the midfield never came close to exercising the type of control they had for vast stretches of Oscar Pareja’s first year in charge.

It all added up to a team that was somewhat less than the sum of its parts.

So instead, he had this group settle into a pretty grim and linear 4-2-3-1 relatively early in the season, one in which chances were more often created via set pieces, counterattacks or a bit of 1-v-1 brilliance than scripted attacking patterns.

There wasn’t all that much mucking about from Pareja, who seemed to realize pretty early he wasn’t going to get this side the type of ball-dominant, free-flowing soccer that had worked so well and been so damn pretty to watch last summer during the MLS is Back Tournament.

Highlights

It’s tough to pick one particular instance – not because there were a ton, but because there just weren’t many signature moments, and certainly no signature wins. (Of course, they were denied one of those on Halloween by a controversial refereeing/VAR decision).

I think a right call is to go back to the first 10 games of the year when the Lions started 6-1-3 and perched themselves near the top of the Eastern Conference.

But the right call is actually on Decision Day, when they went to Montréal in need of a result to just advance to the playoffs. Their 2-0 win was not an aesthetic masterpiece, doesn’t technically count as an elimination game and you wouldn’t be wrong to argue shoddy CFM finishing let them off the hook.