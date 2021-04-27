What's behind Chicharito's incredible start to 2021 and is it sustainable?

Chicharito isn’t messing around, people.

After an extremely challenging 2020 season, the LA Galaxy striker is scoring goals and taking names in 2021. No, seriously. Apparently after his second goal against the New York Red Bulls on Sunday, Javier Hernandez’s full name magically became Javier HernAndez-Nealis-Tarek. You don’t need to look that up or anything. Just trust me.

Two games and 167 minutes into this season, Chicharito has already more than doubled his goal output from 2020. He scored just two goals last year, the first against the Portland Timbers in the MLS is Back Tournament and the second against the Seattle Sounders in early November. This year, Chicharito is up to a league-leading five goals. He scored a brace in the Galaxy’s season opener against Inter Miami CF, then grabbed a hat trick on Sunday against the Red Bulls.

Before we talk more about what Chicharito’s been doing on the field, I want to put a big disclaimer on this whole thing: it’s dangerous to draw overarching conclusions about pretty much anything after just two games. As impressive as Chicharito’s start to the 2021 season has been, he’s outperforming his xG (1.73, according to Second Spectrum) by more than three goals. It’s statistically unlikely that he’ll continue to score at this blistering rate for an entire season. Blah, blah, blah, you’re a wet blanket, Joe, we get it.