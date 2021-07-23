What is Atlanta United's coaching future and how did they get here?

“It's not just on the coach. There are decision-makers here that are responsible,” Cardenas said. “They set their sights on Gabriel Heinze – a six-month courtship where he was the only candidate. They put everything on Gabriel Heinze to be the coach that would get them out of this funk from the 2020 season that was a disaster. They had to fire Frank de Boer, they don't make the playoffs, the team just look like a regular sort run-of-the-mill MLS club coming from the Tata [Martino] years.”

So how bad did it get at Atlanta under Heinze? Cardenas said that’s unclear still, but the blame should be shared.

Perhaps no one is better to navigate through it all than Felipe Cardenas of The Athletic, who tackled all the major topics in the latest Extratime episode with co-hosts Andrew Wiebe and David Gass.

It’s been a wild few weeks for Atlanta United , from a reported rift between Josef Martinez and Gabriel Heinze, to Heinze’s departure as head coach after just 13 games at the helm, to stories about why Heinze was let go and Martinez's return to the lineup .

Heinze was the latest high-profile Argentine-born manager to coach in MLS, following Guillermo Barros Schelotto, who was let go by the LA Galaxy last year and Matias Almeyda, who hasn’t been able to reclaim some of the success he had at Chivas Guadalajara during his time with the San Jose Earthquakes.

Is that an indictment of Argentine managers in a bigger sense? Cardenas doesn’t think so, especially since Martino is credited with so much of Atlanta’s early success.

“It’s not so much the country. I do think it's a cultural thing,” Cardenas said. “I think the fit has to be right, the project has to be right for these coaches. Matias Almeyda, is that the right project for him? We've been talking about that since he came in. It’s much different to be coaching at Chivas than to be coaching at San Jose.”

Of course, the big question now is who Atlanta United will hire. In a press conference last Sunday, Atlanta president Darren Eales suggested the critical hire would come sooner than later.

But who will the Five Stripes turn to? The club's history would suggest someone from outside MLS, but can Atlanta afford to do that 14 games into their season?