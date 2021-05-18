What Aaron Long's Achilles injury means for USMNT, New York Red Bulls

In the short term Reyes, assuming he’s gained any degree of trust from Struber yet, or Tarek need to step up. Given that Long has been placed on the season-ending injury list, the Red Bulls do have some room to maneuver for a reinforcement from outside, and can look to sibling clubs in Austria, Germany and Brazil for potential stopgaps. Their international roster slot outlook is tight, though, and with Long’s value to their setup so obvious, they can expect other MLS teams to drive a hard bargain on the domestic trade market.