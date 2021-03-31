Welcome to the new MLSsoccer.com!

By Jason Le Miere @Jasonlemiere

From today, the home of Major League Soccer news, scores, stats, features and more has an all-new look, built from the ground up in time for the start of the 2021 season on April 16.

The complete redesign makes more content available and everything easier to read, listen and watch.

Here are just some of the highlights of what to expect in 2021:

Immersive matchday experience

matchhub-v2

MLSsoccer.com's matchday presentation will showcase the latest scores and goal updates right on the home page, plus an all-new match center, featuring more stats and data than ever before. Check out the matchcenter for Northern Ireland vs United States

All-new stats center

stats0png

Get access to more in-depth statistics on every player and team.

New roster and player pages

stats1

Get more easily accessible in-depth info on roster status, stats and more. Rosters and player stats

MLS Voices

The Call Up's Susannah Collins and Jillian Sakovits as well as The Extratime crew of Andrew Wiebe, Matt Doyle, Charlie Davies, David Gass and Calen Carr will be back for the 2021 season.

The stable of talent will expand for 2021 with the addition of former MLS midfielder and new Austin FC broadcast analyst Michael Lahoud, who'll also be writing a regular column for MLSsoccer.com. Also joining the roster of columnists will be Joe Lowery, writing a weekly tactics and data analysis column utilizing Second Spectrum's tracking data. And there will be continued contributions from existing voices, including ex-Seattle Sounders winger Steve Zakuani.

New shows

MLS Headlines will showcase the big stories around MLS in a new bitesize show going into every matchday.

LAFC officially name Larry Freedman, John Thorrington co-presidents

Report: Toronto FC's Richie Laryea drawing interest from Besiktas

Philadelphia Union's Anthony Fontana scores brace in preseason win over DC United

California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers

Minnesota homegrown Patrick Weah scores in preseason win over Columbus

What Leon Flach's signing means for the Philadelphia Union
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Video
Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
1:31:34
Club and Country

Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
45:07

Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
25:40

What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
Support never sleeps
0:30

Support never sleeps
MLS Podcasts

Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.