Welcome to the new MLSsoccer.com!

MLS Voices

The Call Up's Susannah Collins and Jillian Sakovits as well as The Extratime crew of Andrew Wiebe, Matt Doyle, Charlie Davies, David Gass and Calen Carr will be back for the 2021 season.

The stable of talent will expand for 2021 with the addition of former MLS midfielder and new Austin FC broadcast analyst Michael Lahoud, who'll also be writing a regular column for MLSsoccer.com. Also joining the roster of columnists will be Joe Lowery, writing a weekly tactics and data analysis column utilizing Second Spectrum's tracking data. And there will be continued contributions from existing voices, including ex-Seattle Sounders winger Steve Zakuani.