Weekend Cheat Sheet: Your guide to Week 30 as the final playoff push begins

Let’s dig into Week 30 strictly from a playoff perspective. There are going to be a lot of narratives flying around until the final Decision Day whistle on Nov. 7. I’m getting them all down in one swing for me just as much as I am for you.

Welcome to the Squid Game, MLS edition. Six games left. Gotta win if you want to stay alive.

Nervous energy fills the room. Some dread the inevitable. Others see the harsh overhead lighting rebound off the ultimate prize above their heads and imagine how it will feel in their hands when they’re the last ones standing. They are all here because their lives are incomplete (and potentially miserable) without it.

Each wakes dressed in an identical jumpsuit with a number written on the chest. The Revs are E1. Minnesota United are W7. Atlanta United are E8. The state of Texas sits in a corner staring at the W11, W12 and W13 sewn into their jumpers. They know numbers larger than seven are a bad omen for what’s to come. Someone looks up, then they all do. The Philip F. Anschutz Trophy hangs from the ceiling above their bare-bones accommodations.

In the middle of the night, 26 clubs (sorry, FC Cincinnati ) climb into nondescript vans. They breathe deeply, inhaling the gas pouring from the vents all around them before slumping into their seats for the ride ahead.

Does Bruce Arena care? I think you know the answer to that question.

What does that tell you? It tells me that it would be an upset if the Revs DON’T make history. If they win home games against Chicago and Miami – two of the worst teams in the league – they only need a pair of draws or a single win from their three other matches.

I’ve been keeping this breakdown updated and handy for the past month to keep track of New England ’s chase for the all-time MLS points record.

Arena says that winning a shield isn't a goal of the club. They are just focused on preparing for the playoffs. (Question asked by @JonathanSigal ) #NERevs

Who will join Nashville SC as Round One hosts?

In my opinion, the Union and after that it is anyone’s guess. Hell, the ninth-place Red Bulls still have a path that far up the table, which brings us to…

Four playoff spots, six teams

You do the math.

Orlando City, D.C. United, New York City FC, CF Montréal, Atlanta United and the Red Bulls are separated by five points. Each have played 28 games. Two teams are going to biff it, one or two will handle their business and avoid stress on the final day of the season and the rest are going to squeak in by the skin on their teeth.

It’s going to be fun to watch, in particular this Sunday’s Hudson River Derby (1 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes). Remember when we basically assumed NYCFC were going to host a home game in the playoffs? It wasn’t a question of whether Ronny Deila’s team was good but rather how great could they be given the talent at hand. Well, that narrative broke down.