Wednesday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 25's action

It’s never been a surprise to me that the Sounders enjoyed some of their very best years when Gonzalo Pineda was associated with the club — first as a player and then as an assistant coach. When he arrived in that locker room he not only brought a toughness and winning mentality, he also brought a level of professionalism to the club that rubbed off on everyone from Osvaldo Alonso to a young Cristian Roldan. In fact, Roldan strongly credits Pineda for helping him settle in so quickly and to understand what it meant to be a pro.

As a player, he was excellent at doing his job — breaking up play and connecting passes — and then providing passes that put the star players like Clint Dempsey and Obafemi Martins in the positions they craved. As a coach, he’s exactly the same — he knows how to get his most dangerous players into the areas they need to be in. He thinks about the game more than most, and knows how to unlock the dangerous players. This is why he may be the best thing to happen to Ezequiel Barco in a very long time.