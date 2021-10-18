"We're still in the fight": Vancouver Whitecaps FC not bowing out of playoff race

“I think it's natural that you kind of keep an eye on everyone around you, but I think the most important thing is that we take care of our own business,” said Ryan Gauld , who scored the opener. “There’s no point looking at the other teams and what they're doing if we're if we're not winning our games. So that's the most we can do just now, focus on each game as it comes and hopefully it’ll put us in a good position come the end.”

And considering how late in the 2021 regular season it is, it’s natural to look at the results of other clubs also in the race.

“We're still in the fight, and we're going to fight ‘til the end,” Whitecaps interim coach Vanni Sartini said. "And, you know, yesterday everyone won, but it's not going to happen every time that everyone's going to win, our competitors. So we need to win and make more points and to be, I would say, at peace on November 7. If we play like this and if we keep working like this, the chances to celebrate November 7 are higher than the chance that could be missed.”

The Whitecaps have a massive showdown with the Loons on the horizon, and it's their penultimate game at BC Place. But first up are matches at Portland (Wednesday) and San Jose (Saturday) this week. Vancouver are 1-5-8 away from home this year, which places added importance on their final two home games.