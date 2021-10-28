"We're going to go until the wheels fall off": Depleted DC United keep playoff fight alive

WASHINGTON – Vamos, vamos United, esta noche tenemos que ganaaaarrrrr…

D.C. United supporters have been singing that classic for more than a quarter-century, since way back in year one at RFK Stadium. And on Wednesday night it was literally true, at least when it comes to the Black-and-Red’s Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs hopes.

Tired, injury-wracked, smarting from Saturday’s 6-0 beating from NYCFC, winless in the month of October, drastically out of form compared to their Atlantic Cup enemies the red-hot New York Red Bulls, D.C. badly needed a victory in this six-pointer at Audi Field if the postseason was to remain a realistic possibility.

Thanks to an early goal from homegrown Kevin Paredes and about 80 minutes of white-knuckle, backs-to-the-wall defending, they got it. Even if RBNY uncorked 17 shots and more than doubled their hosts’ expected goals number. Even if Bill Hamid had to produce five saves, a couple of them exemplary. Even if their head coach Hernan Losada admitted it was “probably not the nicest game to watch,” and a knock forced the lively Paredes off the pitch half an hour after his goal, yet another casualty to add to the list.

“Once again, like the rest of the season, we start the game with players who were not at 100%,” noted Losada postgame, referring to the limited minutes influential starters Paul Arriola and Andy Najar could provide.