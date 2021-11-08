"We'll beat Sporting Kansas City": Confident Whitecaps savor "miracle" playoff place

Maybe it was the post-match champagne or genuine giddiness from rising from last place in the Western Conference in early August to booking a spot in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Later, Sartini acknowledged the difficult task at hand of trying to beat SKC at Children’s Mercy Park. But “hard doesn’t mean impossible.” When given a chance to perhaps walk back that comment, Sartini instead explained why he was so confident.

As a member of the club’s communications staff informed journalists on the Zoom call the Whitecaps would play Sporting Kansas City in Round One of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, Sartini quickly interjected.

But interim Vancouver Whitecaps FC coach Vanni Sartini offered up a bold statement at the beginning of his press conference following a playoff-clinching 1-1 draw against the Seattle Sounders at BC Place on Decision Day.

"Portland, Salt Lake, they can send us to the moon! **** it, we’re in the ****ing playoffs!" #VWFC | @Bell pic.twitter.com/qhDhycfSyP

“If you were at the stadium today you would be confident, if you watched this team play the last 10 games, you would be confident because every stat says we are one of the best teams in the last 15-20 games,” he said. "So, I would be wrong if I wouldn’t be confident.”

Sartini started the call surrounded by his staff, who he stressed should also be given credit for the Whitecaps' remarkable turnaround. He also said Marc dos Santos and Phillip dos Santos should be recognized for their work before they were dismissed in late August.

“I think we did a miracle, pure and simple,” Sartini said. "We’ve been fantastic and I’m not talking just my time in charge. I’m talking even before.”