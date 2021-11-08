Decision Day

"We'll beat Sporting Kansas City": Confident Whitecaps savor "miracle" playoff place

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Maybe it was the post-match champagne or genuine giddiness from rising from last place in the Western Conference in early August to booking a spot in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

But interim Vancouver Whitecaps FC coach Vanni Sartini offered up a bold statement at the beginning of his press conference following a playoff-clinching 1-1 draw against the Seattle Sounders at BC Place on Decision Day.

As a member of the club’s communications staff informed journalists on the Zoom call the Whitecaps would play Sporting Kansas City in Round One of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, Sartini quickly interjected.

“No, we’ll beat Sporting Kansas City – it’s different,” he said of the impending 3 vs. 6 matchup.

Later, Sartini acknowledged the difficult task at hand of trying to beat SKC at Children’s Mercy Park. But “hard doesn’t mean impossible.” When given a chance to perhaps walk back that comment, Sartini instead explained why he was so confident.

“If you were at the stadium today you would be confident, if you watched this team play the last 10 games, you would be confident because every stat says we are one of the best teams in the last 15-20 games,” he said. "So, I would be wrong if I wouldn’t be confident.”

Sartini started the call surrounded by his staff, who he stressed should also be given credit for the Whitecaps' remarkable turnaround. He also said Marc dos Santos and Phillip dos Santos should be recognized for their work before they were dismissed in late August.

“I think we did a miracle, pure and simple,” Sartini said. "We’ve been fantastic and I’m not talking just my time in charge. I’m talking even before.”

The way the Whitecaps played against the Sounders in their regular-season finale, rallying after conceding an early goal and looking to press the issue, is a sign of how they've turned things around, a role reversal of sorts in this Cascadia clash, Sartini said.

“In the last 14 games when I’ve been in charge, we made 26 points,” he said. “If you look at the game today, in the last five years of MLS, we looked [like] Seattle, they looked [like] the other team, we looked [like] the strong team. They're happy to get away from BC Place with a point.”

At BC Place, the Whitecaps amassed 22 points from nine matches, going 7-1-1 in those encounters. Asked if he thought the playoffs were a possibility when he took over 14 games ago, Sartini had two schools of thought.

"I’m a very cocky person, so yes,” he said. "I also thought maybe I was going to be there for a week or two weeks.”

Sartini said a quote from political philosopher Antonio Gramsci – ‘We always need to have the optimism of the will and the pessimism of the reason’ – helped form his approach.

“We need to have the optimism, but also be pessimistic in the sense you have to plan for everything in case things are not going well and work 1,000 percent and we did it so I’m very happy,” Sartini said.

One of those results at BC Place came against playoff opponents Sporting Kansas City, a 2-1 win on Oct. 17, while Sporting cruised to a 3-0 victory at home on May 16, well before the ‘Caps turned the corner.

“It’s going to be really hard, they’re a very good team, but hard doesn't mean impossible,” Sartini said. "Because the hardest is yet to come, but also the best is yet to come so let's go.”

Decision Day Vancouver Whitecaps FC MLS Cup Playoffs

Related Stories

Minnesota United go from "behind the eight ball" to third straight playoff trip
New England Revolution celebrate "special moment" of lifting Supporters' Shield 
Colorado Rapids cherish incredible underdog run to West summit: “No one thought they could”
More News
More News
Real Salt Lake's Damir Kreilach named Week 35 MLS Player of the Week 
Player of the Week

Real Salt Lake's Damir Kreilach named Week 35 MLS Player of the Week 
Vote for AT&T MLS Goal of the Week - MLS Week 35

Vote for AT&T MLS Goal of the Week - MLS Week 35
MLS Cup 2021 odds: See how the playoff field shapes up
Betting odds

MLS Cup 2021 odds: See how the playoff field shapes up
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Colorado, RSL ride Decision Day wave in Week 35 

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Colorado, RSL ride Decision Day wave in Week 35 
"We'll beat Sporting Kansas City": Confident Whitecaps savor "miracle" playoff place
Decision Day

"We'll beat Sporting Kansas City": Confident Whitecaps savor "miracle" playoff place
Chicago Fire first team to announce offseason departures
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Chicago Fire first team to announce offseason departures
More News
Video
Video
Go out with a BANGER! Vote on your favorite goal from Decision Day!
2:01

Go out with a BANGER! Vote on your favorite goal from Decision Day!
Real Salt Lake's late stunner and end of an era for an MLS legend
26:08
MLS Review

Real Salt Lake's late stunner and end of an era for an MLS legend
Western Conference Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs preview
8:16

Western Conference Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs preview
Eastern Conference Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs preview
6:42

Eastern Conference Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs preview
More Video
Bracket Challenge

Bracket Challenge

Think you know who wins the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs this year? Pick the winners and you could win one of this year's amazing prizes.