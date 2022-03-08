Watch eMLS Cup for a chance to earn an FGS Player Token and other great items

Watch eMLS Cup on Saturday, March 13 at 3 PM ET on Twitch.tv and you could earn a set of great FUT rewards.
Live viewership rewards
Link your EA and Twitch accounts, watch the stream for at least 90 minutes and you will receive the eMLS Crest, an FGS Player Token, and the eMLS Tifo in your FUT Account. Once you have collected one token, you will be able to redeem it for FUT rewards in-game.
- To link your accounts, visit ea.com/twitchlinking.
- You must watch at least 60 minutes of the stream to be eligible to receive the FGS Player Token.
- Only one FGS Player Token will be awarded per user per event.
- Visit futchampions.com for more information.