eMLS

Watch eMLS Cup for a chance to earn an FGS Player Token and other great items

Watch eMLS Cup on Saturday, March 13 at 3 PM ET on Twitch.tv and you could earn a set of great FUT rewards.

Live viewership rewards

Link your EA and Twitch accounts, watch the stream for at least 90 minutes and you will receive the eMLS Crest, an FGS Player Token, and the eMLS Tifo in your FUT Account. Once you have collected one token, you will be able to redeem it for FUT rewards in-game.

emls-cup-2022-fut-rewards-embed
eMLS

