Moon Boy brace! Diego Luna leads RSL over LA Galaxy

Diego Luna was a man on a mission for Real Salt Lake during Matchday 7.

"So to put two goals on top of that, I think speaks volumes of where he’s going with his career."

"What I saw was a guy that wanted to fight for the team, I saw a guy that was making slide tackles, double back pressing," Mastroeni told reporters post-match. "I saw a guy that was just engaged and wanted to win the game tonight.

According to head coach Pablo Mastroeni, the 21-year-old's impact went far beyond the scoresheet.

Luna slotted home Alexandros Katranis ' low cross from close range in the 21st minute before exposing LA center back Zanka in the 26' to make it two goals in rapid succession.

RSL's All-Star midfielder scored twice in five minutes to pace his side in Saturday's 2-0 win over the LA Galaxy at America First Field.

"And I think he sees what lies before him if he keeps in this form. So, I couldn't be happier for Diego Luna."

"We had one of the national team’s assistant coaches [Miguel D’Agostino] in town for the last couple of days, spent some time with him and he obviously talked to Diego," Mastroeni said. "And I think it was an inspired performance.

The 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year, Luna continues to raise his profile as the centerpiece of RSL's attack and an emerging figure for the US men's national team under head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Team leader

With his five-minute scoring outburst, Luna reached 3g/2a on the season as Salt Lake snapped a two-game losing streak to improve to 3W-4L-0D (nine points). The brace also ensured that the star midfielder became the youngest player in club history to reach 15g/15a.

Additionally, Saturday's performance further solidified his status as the figurehead of the RSL squad.

"I think I'm still a leader that shows with the ball at my feet and how I'm playing and how I work," Luna said.

"I think it's good to show the other guys and talk to them, to help their confidence or help them with their play and stuff like that."

Mastroeni amplified Luna's influence even further, claiming RSL can go as far as the rising playmaker is determined to take them this season.

"If we keep getting those performances from Diego Luna, things will change really quickly for the group," Mastroeni said.